Dallas ISD Summer Camps on hold due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– North Texas students will complete the 2019-20 school year at home.

Most school-age children have completed daily assignments through virtual home academic models, used by school districts since March.

But as of June, thousands of children, ages 5 to 12, generally participate in summer camp programs, provided by the City of Dallas, in association with the Dallas Independent School District.

More than 60 recreation centers and schools offer educational and enrichment camps for children each year.

For now, all of those shows are on hold.

"Covid-19 has suspended many of those plans," said Byron Sanders, president and CEO of Big Thought on Monday.

Big Thought is a nonprofit organization contracted to implement the Dallas City of Learning initiative, which includes running summer camps across the city.

Big Thought is coordinating a digital outreach effort for student use at home, because youth are likely to be prohibited from participating in City-sponsored camps.

"Safety is the priority right now. If you can find a solution for children in the home, try to find solutions in the home," said Sanders.

Dallas Assistant Park and Recreation Director Crystal Ross said working families depend on summer programs to support children, while parents work.

But restrictions in place to reduce Covid-19 virus infections have banned any gatherings at city recreation centers.

“As much as we want to open our doors right away and serve children or seniors, we have to be careful how we do it, wait and be patient, and listen to CDC. When we are allowed to open, we can do so safely and constructively, ”said Ross.

Dallas ISD will provide early childhood services at 16 school sites for 325 children.

The program is exclusive to kindergarten through second grade.

