Dallas County Reports 237 New Positive Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 237 more positive cases of COVID-19 late on Monday morning, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,370, including 114 deaths.

This is the largest number of new county cases so far in one day.

The three additional deaths include:

-A man in his 60s who lived in Irving and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 80s who lived in Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 80s who lived in Dallas and had been hospitalized.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential services. functions

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under the age of 65 and 50% have no underlying condition. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total 114 deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

"Today's numbers continue an upward trend in positive cases. Dallas County today will complement its #SaferAtHome order to make the Governor's recommendations for service reopening requirements in Dallas County. The local public health community advises limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and put your face on when you go. It's up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found by clicking here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources