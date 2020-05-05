DaBaby threatens the driver and hits him on the back of the head

Hot New Hip Hop picked up another story about DaBaby, the 28-year-old rapper who is frequently in trouble with authorities. Despite being one of the biggest rappers in the industry right now, DaBaby has gotten into trouble with authorities repeatedly in recent years.

A new report from TMZ states that Blame it on the baby The artist and several of his friends called a car service in Las Vegas in November 2019 and smoked weed inside the truck. The driver told them to turn off the joint, and this is the moment when the altercation turned violent.

DaBaby, his team, and the driver had a heated discussion about smoking marijuana in the vehicle. The police report claims that DaBaby and his friends started threatening the driver and cursing him, even telling him that he was lucky not to be in "his city,quot; because he would have been killed.

After his arrival at the Hard Rock Hotel, the driver asked for payment, and instead DaBaby hit him on the back of the head and told him he was not "the boss,quot;. Then they took his bags from the back of the truck and told him he was lucky they didn't kill him.

Currently, there is an arrest warrant against DaBaby for minor assault. This means that he has accumulated another charge on his record, and will likely be in trouble the next time he returns to town for a performance.

As noted above, despite this altercation, DaBaby's career continues to go well. Earlier this year, he landed another album at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. His new record, Blame Baby It went to number one after its launch in early April.

Your album before Blame Baby church, also went to number one with 146,000 equivalent album sales. Blame it on the baby He pushed The Weeknd's new record out of first place after he dominated the charts for weeks.



