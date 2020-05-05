DaBaby apparently responds to active arrest warrant demands for hitting a driver in Las Vegas: "100% false,quot;

Chile, DaBaby made the news again on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a driver in Las Vegas. In his true form, he disputed the claims on Instagram.

As previously reported, the rapper has been charged with hitting a driver in Las Vegas in November 2019. As a result, reports allege that an active arrest warrant for assault was issued, according to TMZ.

DaBaby turned to his Instagram stories and wrote: "100% false (.) Everyone stays positive (.) The devil is gone. He always tests you when you do good."

The driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van reportedly went to pick up the rapper and his friends while in Las Vegas.

DaBaby and his friends allegedly tried to turn it on in the truck and after a few stops driving them, the driver told them that they could no longer smoke in the vehicle.

Once they returned to the Hard Rock Hotel, the driver asked that they pay. But the Charlotte native allegedly punched him in the head and said, "You are not the boss."

Police sources are also reported to have told TMZ that someone from their crew allegedly said, "You are lucky that you are not in my city because,quot; cracker motherf **** r "would have killed you.

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. Several reports have emerged alleging that the rapper has assaulted someone.

