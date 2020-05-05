DaBaby addresses the 2019 assault on the Las Vegas driver

Earlier today, Hot New Hip Hop and other media reported that DaBaby found itself in trouble again with authorities. In case he missed it, a Las Vegas driver claims DaBaby hit him in the back of the head after a heated argument about marijuana smoke in his vehicle.

DaBaby and his crew ordered a van to pick them up one day in Las Vegas. They started smoking weed in the back of the vehicle and the driver asked them to turn it off. DaBaby and his friends allegedly proceeded to threaten him and told him that they would kill the driver if he were in their city.

After leaving them, the driver demanded payment from the rapper and his crew, but instead received a blow to the back of the head. They then grabbed their gear from the back of their car. Now, there is an active order for the rapper's arrest.

On his Instagram account, DaBaby addressed the allegations saying he was "100% untrue,quot; and urged his fans and followers to "stay positive,quot; against evil. The rapper went on to say that the devil will always "prove you when you do good."

Her attorney, also, Drew Findlay, cast suspicions and doubts on the allegations at TMZ. He claimed it was strange that a November altercation suddenly arose this year. Then he went on to say that it was probably an "attempted theft of money."

At the moment, the police are pursuing DaBaby on minor battery charges. Despite DaBaby's frequent clashes with the law, his career is the highest of all time.

Following the release of his successful record last year, Church, DaBaby released a new album called Blame it on the baby. He went to number one on the charts and pushed The Weeknd Afterhours out of the number one spot where he had sat for weeks.

That said, fans' reception of the new DaBaby record was not as positive as the last one.



