Cynthia Bailey tells her fans that she doesn't promise herself tomorrow

Exercising has become an important part of Cynthia Bailey's life. She has been walking 3-4 miles almost daily for a while, and her fans told her that she became an inspiration to them during this pandemic.

Now, Cynthia made sure to tell her IG fans that they should remember the fact that tomorrow is not promised, and that they should act accordingly. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

"Don't put off what you can do today for tomorrow,quot; Tomorrow is not promised. Make the most of it today. Strive to BE ready when quarantine ends, DON'T GET 'Stay healthy and blessed' @ itsmikehill #CHill ', Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "I started walking 2 days ago … Thanks for pushing me beautiful," and another follower posted this: "Sir, I can only hope to be this good when I'm 50!" It does not make any sense! "

A follower posted: ‘Are you making sure you cover yourself with sunscreen? Don't forget to cover yourself and your husband "and someone else said to Cynthia:" Well done to both of you, that's what the association is about encouraging each other "

A follower posted this message: "Tomorrow never comes because it's always today!" Enjoy why you can ", and someone else said:" Cynthia, your date without the extras in real life hahaha Everyone is not the same ".

Someone told Cynthia to ‘keep posting these videos. You motivate me to be consistent on a daily basis. "

Another follower said: 'Yes, yes, thanks for the motivation, don't put Ig for tomorrow in what you can do today 😍 @ girl (protected by email). I started walking on Friday night. I started with a mile every week. mile then when I get home I do some exercises.

Other than this, Cynthia recently showed off her RHOA Virtual Reunion outfit, and fans were in awe.



