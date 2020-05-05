Cynthia Bailey posts cryptic message after report claims she's been fired from true Atlanta housewives

Royal Star of Atlanta Housewives Cynthia Bailey was reportedly part of a recent cast restructuring that resulted in her firing as a full-time cast member. A new report from Tamra Tattles He claims that Bailey has lost his peach for next season, but producers have offered him the opportunity to return part-time.

Sources close to RHOA The production claims that Bailey is still mulling over the proposal, and is trying to decide if he really wants to return to the show in a small role. This situation is similar to the one that Vicki Gunvalson went through. Royal Orange County Housewives. Gunvalson eventually agreed to return as a friend of the show for a season, but then left the series entirely.

Tamra Tattles He claims the cast change is far from a deal, but the producer's CEO has already spoken to Bailey about a small role next season as a "friend,quot; or as a guest star.

The producers reportedly offered Bailey a massive pay cut to return part-time, and the outlet made it clear that Bailey did not leave the program.

During this season of RHOABailey's story has featured her relationship with fiancé Mike Hill, as well as her daughter as a bisexual. There was also a secret recording of Bailey casting a shadow on NeNe Leakes that caused some drama, and he also wrestled with Kenya Moore.

Then Tamra Tattles posted the story about Bailey's firing, she posted her look for the next virtual RHOA meeting. In the photo, Bailey is wearing a long white "Greek goddess,quot; dress, and in the caption she wrote: "I survived because the 🔥 inside me burned more than the one around me,quot; – Greek goddess ".

In a second post that showed his reunion look, Bailey wrote: "The strongest people are not the ones who always win, but the ones who don't give up when they lose." #motivationmonday #modelmonday ".

It also removed all references to Atlanta Real Housewives from his Instagram profile, but Bailey has not publicly addressed the Tamra Tattles report.

Cynthia Bailey will be part of the next Atlanta Real Housewives Season 12 reunion, which was filmed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, airing on Sunday, May 10 in Bravo.



