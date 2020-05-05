Cynthia Bailey denies being fired from & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;: & # 39; That is completely false & # 39;

Bravo TV

Cynthia Bailey Does not go anywhere. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star sets the record right after it was rumored to have been removed from Bravo's popular reality show.

She reveals to The Shade Room that she has no plans to leave the franchise. "I have no plans to leave 'RHOA' at this time. Every year there are rumors that I am going to be fired or that I will not return," he explains. "I have had a peach peach for 10 years. I love my cast and my Bravo family."

The TV star also hints that she will most likely appear in the upcoming season 13, saying, "I am looking forward to the next season."

Addressing reports that the CEO of the production company is offering her a "reduced role," Cynthia insists that "that's completely untrue." She continues: "We recently filmed the meeting, and we have not yet started contract negotiations."

Prior to this, the brave honchos were said to have decided to fire Cynthia and her fellow star of "RHOA" Eva Marcille. "The stories of Cynthia and Eva were the weakest. We knew there was going to be a change in the future, bringing in new housewives and getting rid of [some] old ones," said one executive. The source stressed that "it is important to constantly update the cast with new blood."

In addition, the source denied the rumors about NeNe leaks leaving the show "No, Nene will not be fired. She is the best part of the show," said the informant.

When asked when the show would officially fire Eva and Cynthia, the source explained, "They will be notified of the final decision after the reunion show airs, until then, they have no idea that they [probably] are out of a job." . Despite that, the executive hinted at the "slight" possibility that the program will keep one or both on the program, especially if the Coronavirus quarantine continues.