Cynthia Bailey closes reports she's been fired from RHOA: "I'm looking forward to next season,quot; (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: Roommates, It was recently reported that Cynthia Bailey is the last #RHOA cast member to be fired by Bravo, but Cynthia says it was all a lie!

Cynthia entered The Shade Room to address the rumors, and says there are no plans for her to leave the franchise. In fact, she is excited to be back for next season.

“I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time. Every year there are rumors that I am fired or that I will not return, "she says. "I have been a constant peach keeper for 10 years. I love my cast and my Bravo family. I am looking forward to next season."

Sources have also claimed that if Cynthia is not being fired, the CEO of the production company is offering her a "reduced role," and at a much lower rate than her part as the main housewife. But, Cynthia says that whoever the source is has it all wrong.

"That is completely false," she says. "We recently filmed the meeting, and we have not yet started contract negotiations."

A preview of the virtual meeting was released earlier this week, and the ladies appear to be ready not only to cast shade, but for the entire TREE! Kenya asks someone about her sexual relationship with the same man as NeNe Leakes, and Eva Marcille says she never spoke about Porsha's son.

The next season of the show isn't in the works yet, but we think it's safe to say that it will be filled with the drama these housewives live by!

Are you waiting to see Cynthia return, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!