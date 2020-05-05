Court upholds ban on California religious services during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info / AP) – California Governor Gavin Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies in the interest of public health during the coronavirus outbreak, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Newsom's order to stay at home did not violate constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to stop holding services, Judge John Mendez in Sacramento said.

Pastor Jonathan Duncan continued to meet after the governor banned public meetings in March despite warnings that he violated state and local orders.

Lodi police entered the church during a service attended by about 30 worshipers in late March and said they were defying the governor's order. The church responded with a "cease and desist,quot; letter sent to the city and argued that they had the First Amendment right to meet and practice their religion.

"Constitutional rights cannot be suspended by a virus," said church attorney Dean Broyles.

Police posted a notice in the building that its non-essential use was a public nuisance. San Joaquin County health officials warned the church's owner, Bethel Open Bible Church, that he could face a lesser charge if he allowed the assemblies to continue.

Duncan planned to celebrate the Palm Sunday services on April 5, but found the church doors closed when he arrived. Her landlord had changed the locks. Police threatened to subpoena anyone who entered the property.

The church was one of several that initially defied the governor's order. Most churches have moved to online services.

The church argued in its lawsuit against Newsom, Lodi police, and county health officials that the order was an abuse of power that criminalized community worship while allowing people to frequent department stores, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, and other businesses. considered essential.

The judge said the argument did not understand why buyers went to those businesses to buy specific items, not to communicate with each other. A more relevant comparison would be restaurants, concerts, movies, and sporting events, secular places where people gather and that closure was also ordered.

Mendez said state and local orders to stay home were a valid exercise of the emergency police powers and did not violate the constitutional rights of the church. Méndez noted that the Supreme Court more than 100 years ago confirmed the government's right to exercise police powers to promote public safety during a public health crisis.

"During public health crises, new considerations emerge and government officials must ask whether even fundamental rights should give way to a deeper need to control the spread of infectious diseases and protect the lives of the most vulnerable in society,quot; Mendez wrote.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. Most people recover.

