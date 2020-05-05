Costco now requires customers to wear face covers

In an effort to keep customers and employees safe during the current coronavirus pandemic, shoppers visiting Costco stores must now wear face covers, the big box retailer announced Monday.

According to a company statement, facial coatings must cover the mouth and nose.

"Costco employees are required to wear face covers, and we are now asking Costco members to do so as well," said Craig Jelinek, Costco president and CEO, in the statement. "We know that some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances, we believe that additional security is worth any inconvenience." This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not only the user, but others as well. "

According to the statement, this requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to people who cannot cover their faces due to a medical condition.

Stores are also limiting purchases of fresh beef, pork, and poultry products to a total of three items per member.

