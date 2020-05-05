Coronavirus updates: Minnesota approaches 5,000 daily diagnostic tests for COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – At the HealthPartners Clinic along Highway 96, yellow tape and white tents spread out over the parking lot.

The elaborate design is designed for efficiency – a way to organize and process possible crushing of COVID-19 patient tests.

"Everyone needs to have an appointment scheduled so we can prepare for their arrival," explains Dr. Susan Scanlon, regional medical director for HealthPartners.

Less than two weeks ago, Governor Tim Walz announced the "Minnesota Moonshot." It's the way the state harnesses Minnesota's medical power to work together for broader diagnostic testing.

On Monday, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the latest numbers are evidence of intensifying testing.

"As we test more, we will find more, as the governor said. So we are seeing the numbers continue to rise and the numbers of evidence and cases discovered as a result," Malcolm explained.

In the early initial stages of the COVID-19 battle, the critical shortage of test materials and laboratories limited surveillance to priority people. The medical, EMS, and conjugate care staff were the only people who could receive evidence. Since then, $ 36 million of state funds are providing clinics and hospitals with the means to evaluate each symptomatic patient.

"Right now, we are evaluating any patient who has symptoms related to COVID-19. So we certainly have opened the tests for a broader population, "adds Dr. Scanlon.

HealthPartners can only process 2,000 tests each day, in its eight clinics. Allina Health says it is approaching the same amount of testing as well.

Health experts agree, only further testing will lessen the spread and rebuild our shaken confidence.

As of Monday, nearly 86,000 Minnesotans have been examined. That's less than 1.5% of the state's population.