Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 5, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc040062951fa23e1b6abc7252c3eb57612%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Monday, Governor Tim Walz said he would not give up his COVID-19 emergency powers despite Minnesota House Republicans threatening to block a $ 1 billion public works and jobs bill. Meanwhile, a research model often cited by the White House says the new coronavirus could kill up to 135,000 Americans in August.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.