Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

A "new normal,quot; that experts say looks bleak
Most of the United States has ducked for the past seven weeks, but the spread of the coronavirus has not stopped. It has slowed down a bit in some places, including the New York area, while accelerating in others.
Despite optimistic White House talks, the Trump administration privately projects that In early June, 3,000 people will die per day since Covid-19, almost double the current number. And with broader evidence, the new case count will increase to 200,000 per day, almost seven times the current rate.
Those figures, based on government models, are summarized in table form in an internal document obtained by The New York Times. The graphs show that the "flattened curves,quot; of US diagnoses and deaths. USA They never turned downward, and are now likely to more abruptly bend as restrictions are eased.
"While mitigation did not fail, I think it is fair to say that it did not work as well as we had hoped," Scott Gottlieb, a former food and drug commissioner for President Trump, said Sunday on the CBS show.Face the nation. "We were hoping that we would start to see more significant declines in new cases and deaths across the country right now. And we just aren't seeing that."
That means, he said, that Americans "may be facing the possibility that 20,000, 30,000 new cases diagnosed per day will become the new normal."
Trump, who often underestimated the impact of the disease, said Sunday that "we are going to lose between 75, 80 and 100,000 people,quot; in total. That estimate is double what he said two weeks ago, but it is still well below what his administration now projects for late May, regardless of the subsequent months.
The emergence of remote social submission
Some frustrated Americans They have become citizen informants, reporting to the police, public health authorities and even their employers on violations of social distance edicts or orders to stay at other people's homes.
Suggestions from the public have prompted officials to issue citations and have helped close nonessential businesses such as dog groomers and massage parlors that defied shutdown orders.
Vigilantism has also taken the form of anonymous public embarrassment, such as scolding flyers left in cars at weekend destinations, or posters rebuking people who are left without masks.
Some cities and counties have set up phone numbers and websites for people to report violations, drawing an avalanche of advice, along with complaints about encouraging citizens to inform each other as authoritarian regimes do.
The problem with the photos: We have all seen images of clogged beaches and parks that show as indifference. But Vice notes that some public spaces may not be as crowded as they appear in the photos, which tends to shorten the distances to or from the camera.
Italy tiptoes out of its confinement
At least a dozen countries took measures on Monday to ease restrictions on public life and reopen their economies. Italy, one of the first critical points with the second highest number of deaths from coronavirus after the United States, had been blocked much more than most, so its reopening had a symbolic weight.
Restaurants and bars may reopen, but only to go. Some buses and subway lines were restarted, but the number of passengers was limited. Work-related travel is now allowed, but moving between regions is still strictly controlled.
For the first time in seven weeks, the government also allowed Italians to visit congiunti, a word that can mean relatives or personal connections more broadly. The ambiguity caused some confusion, so the government tried to clear it up: spouses, partners in civil unions, and people with a "stable bond,quot; would qualify and could see each other again, but not people who are just friends.
Like Jason Horowitz, head of the Rome office for The Times, put it in a tweet: "Freedom lies between Like and Like Like,quot;.
Reopens
-
Spain It allowed the reopening of small shops and businesses like hair salons, beginning a four-stage plan to return the country to a "new normal,quot; in late June.
-
Australia and New Zealand are getting closer to creating a "Travel bubble,quot;, which allows people to fly between them without quarantine.
-
India it is facilitating its closure, one of the most serious, in areas with few or no known infections, allowing business, local transportation and meetings such as weddings to resume.
-
Restaurants, shops, museums and libraries in Florida They can reopen with fewer customers, except in the state's most populous counties.
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
What you can do
Celebrate milestones. The virtual events you host during the pandemic may be the easiest parties you've ever organized. Here are some tips for organizing a great event online.
Keep your kids active. With schools closed, inactivity and typical summer break snacks put more students at risk for obesity and health problems.
Feed your little hobbies. One writer discovered that drawing his plate rack helped him deal with the loss of a job a few years ago. It is also helping him overcome the pandemic.
What are you doing
Every night is Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid: a friendly family soccer match in our front field. Our two children need an outing after six hours of virtual education and over a month of "staying in place." Occasionally, our socially distant neighbors cheer us on from across the street.
– Cristina Pérez, Coral Gables, Florida.
