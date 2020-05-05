Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Wisconsin will allow teens to obtain Conditional Driver's License ’without completing a road test – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will soon allow 16- and 17-year-olds to obtain their driver's license without completing a road test.

DMVs stopped doing road tests in mid-March due to COVID-19.

WisDOT is now giving up road tests amid the pandemic, starting May 11, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Persons under the age of 18 who have completed their required training and are supported by a parent or guardian may obtain a test driver's license without completing a test.

These are the complete requirements:

Must have a violation of the Instruction Permit (also known as a Learning Permit) free for at least six months before the test

Must have completed driver education classes.

Must have completed behind the wheel training with an authorized instructor

Must have completed at least 30 driving hours with their parent / sponsor and their sponsor must sign the practical test exemption

Administrators caution that the exemption is not mandatory. Parents can still schedule a test drive at a DMV beginning May 8. Testing, by appointment only, will begin on May 26. The DMV says examiners will wear a seat cover in the driver's car and wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

However, they are also estimating a backlog of 16,000 road test requests. Approximately 10,000 of those applications are eligible for the practical exam exemption.

%MINIFYHTMLcce9b3cb64f36836c5d7854152053c2c12%

WisDOT says it typically performs 2,100 test drives per week. About 65% of these exams are for people under the age of 18, 98% of whom pass their first or second attempt.

Another pilot program designed to address the accumulation of state-on-demand orders will allow eligible individuals with an expired Wisconsin driver's license to renew it online, starting May 11.

As of May, 80,000 drivers have expired licenses that need to be renewed. WisDOT says there will be no late fees and people will have until July 25, 2020 to renew.

There are the requirements:

Must be a U.S. citizen with a regular (Class D) driver's license (commercial driver's licenses do not qualify)

Must be 64 years of age or younger

You must not have any new medical restrictions.

You must not have had a negative change in your vision since the last renewal

If you renew online, you will be prompted to print your confirmation email and use this document until your new card arrives in the mail within 10 days. There is still a $ 34 renewal fee.

The goal is to eliminate the need for in-person visits to the DMV by allowing residents to do what they need to do online.

The changes are expected to continue during the 2020 calendar year, according to a statement.