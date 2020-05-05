Coronavirus in MN: retailers eager to get back to work as Walz clears sidewalk transactions – Up News Info

Today he returns to work for some 30,000 Minnesotans. On Monday, Governor Walz gave the green light to retail stores to reopen transactions on the sidewalk.

"We certainly didn't think it would last that long," said Sarah Sweet, co-owner of the I Like You boutique. "I don't think I realized the severity of the virus. "

When the governor closed businesses, the I Like You boutique activated creativity, using social media as a virtual showroom. Online sales keep coming, but it's not the same.

"Eventually it's going to get better, it's just not knowing if we can survive until that time comes," Sweet explained.

Down the street at the Kind Lips Lip Balm headquarters, Josh Neumann also feels the tension.

"Ninety percent of our business is selling to stores and boutiques across the county and when they closed, that really cut a large part of our sales channel," said Josh Neumann, founder of Kind Lips Lip Balm.

While waiting for a PPP loan, you have found some fiscal creativity and generosity.

"I went into my pocket to pay the employees because it is important that they take care of them," Neumann said.

More employees will return to work at I Like you Starting this week, they are taking the governors forward and expanding services. Even though stores are technically closed, shoppers can call or text and receive a sidewalk service.

"My hope and belief is that when stores reopen, Minnesotans will bombard those stores," said Neumann.

And that's Sarah & # 39; s Sweet's hope too because Minnesotans are not only nice, they're tough too.

"We are going to do our best, lift those boots and offer everything we can," Sweet added.

If you want to order a lip balm from Kind Lips, click here.

If you want to order from I Like You, click here.