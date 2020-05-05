Coronavirus in Minnesota: Ridgedale Center invites you to #DineDelightDonate to feed and feed others – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7a2c479a6e610a9323cbd16586e40b7512%

Is it to take Tuesday at your house? Depending on where you are going, you could put a little extra cash not only in a restaurant employee's pocket, but also yours.

Ridgedale Center is launching a campaign called #DineDelightDonate. Shop at any of the mall's restaurants and get a $ 20 reward card on orders of $ 50 or more.

Ridgedale also agrees to donate $ 10 to Feeding America for each order to its restaurants. So if you can afford to snap a photo of your order, post it on Instagram with the hashtag #DineDelightDonate.

This campaign runs until the end of June.

The list of participating restaurants can be found here.