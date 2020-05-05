Coronavirus in Minnesota: bicycles, the hot new commodity, are coming out of stores – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the weather getting warmer, people in the bike business are having a hard time keeping up. Bicycles and bicycle repairs are in high demand.

Governor Tim Walz stated that bike shops were essential businesses when he asked to stay home, and people have certainly been using this time at home to get back on their bikes.

At Jonny Rock Bikes in Bloomington, the owner said bike shops can hardly keep up with demand. Its sales of new bikes have roughly doubled from previous Springs.

"We have been beaten," said owner Jonathan Minks.

The Minks Hopkins location sold entirely of used children's bikes over the weekend. He had to bring a couple of bikes from the other store.

Minks said the problem is that many providers cannot keep up with demand, as families are trying to find something to do while trapped in their homes.

"I think one of my suppliers said they sold bikes for nine months in two weeks," he said.

Melissa Wohlfeil, from Waverly, Minnesota, wanted to buy her a three-year-old bike for her birthday next week.

"We look at Walmart and Target and the selection of bikes is simply non-existent," Wohlfeil said.

It's not just about selling bikes, but also about repairing bikes. A regular Tonka Cycle & Ski customer said that bikes are usually adjusted within days. They were told on Sunday of this year that it could be up to a month.

"Parents are just looking to take their children outside," Wohlfeil said.

Jonny Rock Bikes will receive a shipment of 45 new bikes this week. Minks hopes they go fast.

Purchase policies may vary depending on the bike store as to whether or not customers can enter the store.

Jonny Rock allows a few families to enter their largest Bloomington location at once, but it's a sidewalk service only in Hopkins.