Coronavirus in Colorado, May 5: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

As of yesterday, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has exceeded 850 in Colorado with more than 17,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As the state begins to reopen, many companies remain silent despite being allowed to open 50% of their capacity with social distancing. Also, many cities and counties require people to wear masks inside public places.

Despite the social estrangement that makes regular Cinco de Mayo celebrations impossible, there are several restaurants offering special take-out deals that include tacos and margaritas for home celebrations.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.

Here are the updates from May 4th.

The numbers

Live blog

