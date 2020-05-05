Coronavirus, Don Shula, J. Crew: Your Tuesday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

Good Morning. The Trump administration predicts an increase in deaths. An Amazon executive resigns. And Costco limits meat sales. Let's start with a look at the virus in New York versus the rest of the US. USA

Where cases keep increasing

Most countries with severe outbreaks of coronavirus have dropped sharply from their peak in new cases every day. It happened in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Turkey and, if you believe in the official numbers, China.