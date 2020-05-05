Coronavirus, Don Shula, J. Crew: Your Tuesday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. The Trump administration predicts an increase in deaths. An Amazon executive resigns. And Costco limits meat sales. Let's start with a look at the virus in New York versus the rest of the US. USA
Where cases keep increasing
Most countries with severe outbreaks of coronavirus have dropped sharply from their peak in new cases every day. It happened in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Turkey and, if you believe in the official numbers, China.
But it has not happened in the United States. Here, the number of confirmed new cases and deaths has dropped just a little bit in the past few weeks. Every day since April 2, there have been at least 22,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths.
Why has the United States failed to reduce its workload as much as most other countries?
The answer is not entirely clear, given the complexity of the virus. But the main suspect, many experts say, is The uneven nature of the US response. In the US, such as the paucity of evidence so far and the mixed approach to social distancing.
"The problem with the American response is that it is very casual," Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, told me.
One way to see the pattern is to look at the US case load. USA Outside the New York metropolitan area. New York has been hit harder than any other city in the world, thanks to its large number of foreign visitors, its high population density and A slow initial response from its political leaders.
The story is different in the rest of the country. Outside the New York region, the number of cases has not yet peaked:
1. An offensive against antibody testing
Many antibody tests, used to determine whether people have been exposed to the coronavirus, have yielded Unreliable Results In response, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday that it would give companies selling the tests 10 days to prove their products work or take them off the market.
2. An Amazon executive resigns in protest
4. Seeking social justice at a distance
In Alabama, a woman called police about teens teasing a bowling alley. In Utah, officials closed tattoo parlors and salons after filing more than 500 complaints. And in Wisconsin a doctor was suspended from work after attending a rally without a mask.
5. Stories from the front
Healthcare workers around the world continue to risk their lives to care for people infected with the coronavirus. The Times has collected stories from dozens of nurses, doctors, and E.M.T.s – about what keeps them awake at night and what inspires them to keep fighting.
This is what is happening the most.
PREVIOUS STORY: Pulitzer's Day
The day the Pulitzer Prizes are awarded is the closest thing to an annual celebration in The New York Times.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the staff He meets in the main newsroom, an open area that spans three floors, and awaits the official announcement of the awards from Columbia University. The newspaper's executive editor, winners, and their editors take turns commenting.
This year, of course, that meeting did not happen. Instead, we logged into a Google Livestream to celebrate the three winners of The Times, three additional finalists and other journalism from last year. Our winners were:
The New Yorker He won two awards this year, and The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Public Service Award for their joint investigation of sexual violence in Alaska.
A special date went to Ida B. Wells, the investigative journalist who was born into slavery and exposed the horrors of lynching. On Twitter, Hannah-Jones, who uses Ida Bae Wells as her account name, exultant: “Ida B. Wells and I were awarded the Pulitzer the same day. How can you not believe that the ancestors intervened at this time?
For more: The Times' Concepción de León talks about book winners here, and the full list of awards is here. Photographer José R. López was behind the scenes in the selection process.
Win the war in soso
Do yourself a favor and buy a jar of crispy chili, the Chinese superstar seasoning that our food editor Sam Sifton calls "Magical "in almost any savory dish, including the baked tofu and green beans shown above.
At its peak, the company's designs represented "myths of American heritage, startup, and independence." Vanessa Friedman of The Times writes. But a loss of brand identity, and the inability to stay relevant in a changing retail landscape, contributed to its decline.
A personal recommendation: "The Stand ", King's post-apocalyptic work. I just bought a new copy this week.
He won more games than any other N.F.L. coach. His teams lost records in just two of his 33 seasons. And he remains the only coach in the modern era to oversee an undefeated season, for the 1972-73 Miami Dolphins.
