Cognizant: Cognizant to Acquire Global Consulting Collaborative Solutions – Latest News

Information technology company Cognizant announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Collaborative Solutions, a private global consultancy specializing in Workday business cloud applications for finance and human resources.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including regulatory authorization.

The Collaborative Solutions acquisition will add new finance and human resources consulting and implementation services to Cognizant's cloud offerings.

Collaborative Solutions, one of the world's largest Workday consultancies, enables clients in financial services, healthcare, technology, government, education and other organizations to transform their operations using enterprise cloud applications.

Services include strategy development, organizational change management, and deployment and management of finance, human resources, planning, and higher education solutions.

"Workday is a critical business suite in the cloud that provides finance, human resources and other functions with greater resilience and agility. Collaborative Solutions, with its extensive experience and leadership position in the Workday ecosystem, expands our opportunities in the cloud by establishing a new practice area in this large, fast-growing market, "said Greg Hyttenrauch, president of Digital Systems and Technology at Cognizant in a statement.

Founded in 2003, Collaborative Solutions is headquartered near Washington DC and has more than 1,000 employees worldwide.

