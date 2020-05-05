Church pushes for opportunity to reopen during pandemic by suggesting strict guidelines – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some Los Angeles residents are eager to return to their normal routine of going to a place of worship.

People who choose to attend churches and other religious institutions as their way of dealing with struggles, many of which can be improved by the coronavirus pandemic, cannot access facilities in the same way that they once did. before the pandemic, as churches are considered high-risk non-essential environments by the government.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to reopen the state, the opening of houses of worship is part of Phase 3 of California's reopening plan, which could still be months away.

Sandals Church in Riverside, led by Pastor Dan Zimbardi, is asking the governor to reconsider.

"We ask that you take a look at our plan," he said.

The church believes they can safely open their doors to parishioners much sooner by ordering masks, taking temperatures, and seating everyone six feet away.

The pastor said that among the changes they would choose to include constant cleaning, marking banks and not passing buckets for church members to make an offering.

His plan also includes physically distancing families with young children, the elderly, and others at risk of getting sick in separate rooms.

The home safety guidelines apply to the entire state of California.

Zimbardi says he hopes the church can discuss his proposal with the governor.