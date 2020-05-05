Chris Pratt Series "The Terminal List" lands on Amazon; Suspense drama comes from Antoine Fuqua and David DiGilio – Up News Info

Amazon Studios has landed the conspiracy thriller series The list of terminals Protagonist and executive producer Chris Pratt on his return to television. The ongoing drama, based on the hit novel by Jack Carr, is directed / produced by Antoine Fuqua and executive / written by David DiGilio (Strange Angel). Amazon Studios will co-produce with Civic Center Media, MRC's television joint venture with UTA, in association with MRC Television.

The list of terminals Follow James Reece (Pratt) after his entire squad of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-risk secret mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of his loved ones.

To help with authenticity, The list of terminals He claims to have veterans and their families as part of multiple aspects of series production, beginning with writing. Half of the program's writing staff are veterans or have veterans in their families.

Pratt seized the rights to Carr's book, a former Navy SEAL and leader of the special operations team. He took it to Fuqua and then they took it to MRC. Pratt and Fuqua previously worked together on The Magnificent Seven, which Fuqua directed and in which Pratt starred alongside Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

The package was released in February and attracted the interest of multiple transmitters, landing unlimitedly on Amazon.

Pratt is coming off his buzzy appearance Parks and Recreation charity special; This is his first television role since his co-starring season on the NBC comedy series.

DiGilio executive produces The list of terminals with Pratt through his Indivisible Productions, and Fuqua through his Fuqua Films poster.

Pratt started on television with a regular role in the CW series Everwood and co-starred on NBC Parks and recreation before becoming a List A movie star. He recently appeared on Avengers Endgame, which has raised more than $ 2.7B worldwide. He also co-starred Avengers: Infinity War and heads the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic world franchises

Fuqua recently directed and executed the praised documentary. What is my name: Muhammad Ali, for HBO, which won a PGA 2020 Award for Outstanding Sports Program. On television, he is an executive producer on the medical drama series Fox. The resident and has a general production agreement with Ben Silverman and Howard Owens' Propagate for both scripted and unscripted projects. Fuqua Films is also producing the drama series #FreeRayShawn, starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James, for Quibi. Paramount will release its next movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg, on August 7.

DiGilio began his career in the conspiracy thriller genre, creating the short-lived ABC series. Traveler, starring Matt Bomer and co-starring Viola Davis. Most recently, he was the executive producer and showrunner for CBS All Access. " Strange angel created by Mark Heyman and executive produced by Heyman, Ridley Scott and David Zucker.

Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television produce HBO limited series The foreigner, An adaptation of the Stephen King novel. MRC TV's current roster also includes Ozark which is heading to its third season on Netflix, and next The great for Hulu

Pratt is represented by UTA, Julie Darmody at Rise Management, and attorney Jason Sloane. Fuqua is represented by CAA and Brian Lazarus DiGilio is represented by UTA, Stephen Crawford at Industry Entertainment and Karl Austen.