Chris Hemsworth says it couldn't be less great in the eyes of his children

Chris Hemsworth can be Thor on screen, but off screen he couldn't be less great with his three kids.

Talking with GQ Australia, the Avengers Endgame the star talked about being the father of a 7-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old twin children Tristan and Sasha, telling the magazine that he and his wife Elsa PatakyChildren only see him as dad. While remembering entering a father's career in honor of his little girl, Chris shared that he had put a lot of pressure to win the race.

"I literally hadn't run that long in 12 years, but all I could think about was that I had to win this for my daughter," he shared, noting that he slipped into "secret stretches,quot; and did his best for the psyche. the other dads outside. Naturally, Chris' story ended with him winning the race, but the best part was that his little girl missed it. "My daughter comes and says," Dad, did you win? "He continued." I'm like, "What do you mean I won? Did you even see it?"