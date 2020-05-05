Chris Hemsworth says it couldn't be less great in the eyes of his children

Chris Hemsworth can be Thor on screen, but off screen he couldn't be less great with his three kids.
Talking with GQ Australia, the Avengers Endgame the star talked about being the father of a 7-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old twin children Tristan and Sasha, telling the magazine that he and his wife Elsa PatakyChildren only see him as dad. While remembering entering a father's career in honor of his little girl, Chris shared that he had put a lot of pressure to win the race.
"I literally hadn't run that long in 12 years, but all I could think about was that I had to win this for my daughter," he shared, noting that he slipped into "secret stretches,quot; and did his best for the psyche. the other dads outside. Naturally, Chris' story ended with him winning the race, but the best part was that his little girl missed it. "My daughter comes and says," Dad, did you win? "He continued." I'm like, "What do you mean I won? Did you even see it?"
Still on the subject of his children, Chris couldn't help but talk about his little ones, noting that he loves to witness their contrasting personalities. "Tristan is very athletic, but he doesn't have an aggressive bone in his body. He is the most emotional. While Sasha is like a little gangster," he said, jumping into a fun story about his twins.
Eric Charbonneau
"The other day, we were in the park and something happened with Tristan and another boy. He comes crying. And I say, 'What's wrong?' But he didn't want to tell me," Chris continued. "Sasha says,‘ Tristan, what happened? "There are four, by the way. Another boy pushed me. Sasha approaches this older boy, slaps him on the shoulder and says, "Why did you push my brother?" I'm standing there thinking, "I should step in, but this is amazing."
When it comes to balancing work and parenting, the Extraction Star admitted that he sees opportunities differently since he became a husband and father. "Sometimes I wonder if we hadn't met what my career would be like. Have I made decisions based on that? How has that influenced me?" he shared. "There are times when I have thought,‘ Wow, because having children is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered. " There are definitely a couple of movies I could have put a lot more energy into, but I was like, 'No, I'd rather be with my kids.' "
As for raising their children in the spotlight, Chris said that he and Elsa have struggled to instill the same values that they had when they were growing up.
"When I think of my children, I don't want them to lose that joy," he explained. "Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill the same appreciation and respect for things. I don't want them to feel privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they are special, that scares me because we grew up without money. "
