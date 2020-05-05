Chris Evans' dog got bald patches after grooming went awry

Twitter

The actor of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; He shows on Instagram that he failed miserably while trying to groom his beloved Dodger dog at home amidst the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

Chris Evans He had a hilarious mishap while trying to groom his dog during self-isolation.

"The Avengers"Star went to social media on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 to document the failure, after he attempted to cut his dog's hair, Dodger, and left him with patchy patches.

"I assured him I knew what he was doing," Evans joked on Twitter and Instagram. "He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of some goodies, I convinced him."

The actor added: "It went very badly, very quickly. I think it is better to leave some things to the professionals," and noted that his pet "has not yet seen a mirror."

"I told him it looks great," added the actor.

The post is one of the first that Evans has shared with fans since he first joined Instagram last week (ends May 1, 20) to announce an All-In Challenge giveaway with fellow stars of " Avengers. "