Chris Cuomo's son Mario, 14, was cured after the coronavirus

There is more good news in the Cuomo family.
13 days after revealing her 14-year-old son's coronavirus diagnosis, Cristina Cuomo confirmed Mario Cuomo has healed
"Mario was cured, Bella + Carolina remained safe and I am very grateful for the positive side: more family time, having antibodies and being able to donate." Chris CuomoThe wife of almost two decades confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday.
After the CNN presenter and his wife tested positive for the virus, Cristina shared on April 22 that her son had also contracted it. "After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, now I am working so that my son, Mario, passes the virus. My heart hurts more than my head because of his infection. This virus does not discriminate," he wrote in Instagram at the time.
A day later, Chris addressed his family's fight with the virus on his show while his brother, the New York governor, joined the air. Andrew Cuomo.
"The virus worked through the family," said Chris. "Cristina and I went, and now Mario has the same symptoms as her and he has the coronavirus."
He added: "It is working, but they are doing well."
The journalist and father of three children, who announced his own diagnosis with the virus in late March, initially expressed his hope that he had not spread it to his wife and children. "That would make me feel worse than this disease!" wrote on Instagram at the time. A little over two weeks later, while announcing Cristina's diagnosis, Chris said: "Cristina now has COVID, now she is positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the only thing I hoped would not happen and now it does."
Fortunately, less than a week ago, Cristina said she is "very grateful to feel good again." As for her husband, he tested negative for coronavirus in late April, almost a month after her positive diagnosis made the news. And, on Monday, Chris returned to the CNN studio after weeks of hosting his show from his basement.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
