Chris Cuomo's son Mario, 14, was cured after the coronavirus

There is more good news in the Cuomo family.

13 days after revealing her 14-year-old son's coronavirus diagnosis, Cristina Cuomo confirmed Mario Cuomo has healed

"Mario was cured, Bella + Carolina remained safe and I am very grateful for the positive side: more family time, having antibodies and being able to donate." Chris CuomoThe wife of almost two decades confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday.

After the CNN presenter and his wife tested positive for the virus, Cristina shared on April 22 that her son had also contracted it. "After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, now I am working so that my son, Mario, passes the virus. My heart hurts more than my head because of his infection. This virus does not discriminate," he wrote in Instagram at the time.