Chris Brown's birthday video with his baby, royalty makes fans happy

Chris Brown shared a video with his baby, Royalty Brown, just before his 31st birthday. The cute clip has amazed fans and you can check it out below too.

People cannot believe that he is already 31 years old.

Someone said: & # 39; 31 ?! I always thought he was years younger than me, and I'm 33 lmao ", and another follower agreed:" I swore I was still about 20 years old & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Another commenter was on exactly the same page and said: exactamente My thoughts exactly! The reason why I always feel like I'm much older than him is because he can't do it in my freshman year of college. And that was when I was 15, so I was a little boy to myself. But he is right behind us, sister. LOL ".

People flooded his IG comment section with all kinds of birthday wishes.

Fans appreciated the fact that she has been posting her kids a lot on social media lately. Here's a recent post from Royalty and baby Aeko, the son of Ammika Harris!

People praise their children as if there is no tomorrow. They have also been saying that Chris and baby Aeko are definitely intertwined, and the boy looks more and more like his father as the days go by.

The photo you can see above, in which Aeko is bathing, was also shared by Chris's mom, Ammika.

Aside from this, Ammika has been showing off her toned body after pregnancy on social media, and by doing this, of course, she managed to impress her fans.

For example, it made fans really excited about the last photo shoot they just had. Chris Brown's mom, posing in lingerie, and shared many photos on her social media account.

Ad

People have been praising its natural beauty as if there is no tomorrow.



Post views:

0 0