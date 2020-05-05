Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris offers the answer to a crucial question fans asked her

Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris answered a really important question that HR fans asked her. But first of all take a look at the beautiful photo you shared on your social media account.

Also, be sure to read the caption that got fans asking you the important question you'll see below.

‘“ Philosophy is a way of thinking about the world, the universe and society. It works by asking very basic questions about the nature of human thought, the nature of the universe, and the connections between them. Ideas in philosophy are often general and abstract. "Ammika captioned her beautiful photo.

When a follower asked her, "Do you believe in God?" Ammika replied with a "yes."

The follower said, "I thought you said you were spiritual and you did not believe in God but in the Universe," and Ammika replied with, "I am indeed spiritual. And you can still believe in GOD. The difference is that I am not religious."

A follower posted this: ‘that answer would be yes. Our spirit allows us to feel and speak to God. Nothing religious about the Creator. It just means you're open to unconditional love. "

Someone else said: "@ammikaaa exactly … the most important thing is your personal relationship with God, not with a religion,quot;, and another follower said: "@ammikaaa yes, this!" I believe in God, not religion! ❤️. ’

A fan said: ‘@ammikaaa that's beautiful. I just put this quote on fb with its name attached. It talks a lot to me. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Some of my favorite courses I took when I was in college were,quot; Introduction to Philosophy "and,quot; Ethics of Philosophy ". What an interesting field of study! "

A follower said: ‘@ ammikaaa thank you darling, I understand being spiritual and still maintaining your belief in God. Ppl doesn't understand that, but it is very simple actually. The photo has a calming effect if you leave it. "

Ammika has been in the headlines a lot lately, and fans loved that she's also been flaunting her natural beauty on social media.



