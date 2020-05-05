China launches trial version of latest spacecraft

BEIJING – China launched a newly designed spacecraft on Tuesday as part of its program to build an orbiting space station, furthering its aspirations to rival the US. USA, Russia and private companies in the exploration of outer space.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the unmanned spacecraft and its return capsule were launched into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket on its first flight Tuesday afternoon from the Wenchang launch center in the province of Hainan, on the southern island.

The capsule is reportedly an upgrade to the Shenzhou capsule based on the Soyuz model from the former Soviet Union and can carry six astronauts instead of just three.

China previously launched an experimental space station that later crashed into the atmosphere and plans to build a larger multi-module facility to compete with the scale of the International Space Station.

China's burgeoning space program hit a milestone last year by landing a spacecraft on the far unexplored side of the moon, and has plans to launch a lander and rover on Mars.

The program has developed rapidly, especially since its first manned mission in 2003, and has sought cooperation with space agencies in Europe and elsewhere.

However, EE. USA It has banned most of space cooperation with China for national security reasons, preventing China from participating in the International Space Station and prompting it to gradually develop its own team. The new Long March 5B rocket has been specially designed to power modules of the future space station into orbit.