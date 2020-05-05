China eases conversation on coronavirus cover-up in Wuhan

Some countries take tiptoe measures to ease restrictions.
At least a dozen countries, including Germany, Spain, Greece, Belgium, Lithuania, France, Nigeria and Lebanon, began easing weeks of restrictions on Monday to curb the spread of the contagion.
But in many places, the long-awaited relaxation of restrictions was a lot like a real-time experiment to figure out how to live with the virus. And while the relaxation varied from country to country, many leaders made it clear that things could close again, if citizens became too careless.
The problem with relaxing restrictions is that officials will not have a reliable signal of the consequences for at least two weeks – the incubation period for the virus. Therefore, there is a risk that in the blind gap, the virus will creep up, triggering another wave of infections, as severe or worse than the first.
Public health experts, while acknowledging the need to strike a balance between saving lives and earning a living, have long warned that opening stores and releasing citizens from their homes could be more difficult and dangerous than closing them.
Still, India allowed business, local transportation, and activities like weddings to resume in areas with little or no known infection. Lebanon reopened bars and restaurants.
Nigeria relaxed the blockades in its capital Abuja and its largest city Lagos with the opening of markets, shops, shopping malls and construction companies.
In Germany, which reported 163,100 infections and 6,692 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute, zoos, museums, hair salons, and hair salons opened Monday for the first time since mid-March.
In Spain, where more than 25,000 people died, small businesses reopened on Monday.
The government hopes to return the country to a "new normal,quot; by the end of June, allowing some areas with less contagion and hospital saturation to open before the more infected parts.
Poland, which began its closure on March 14, reopened its hotels, shopping malls and sports areas, as well as some museums and art galleries.
The country's kindergartens and kindergartens may also open later this week, although stringent new sanitation guidelines and isolation spaces for suspected cases are likely to delay many reopens.
Estonia and Lithuania began to lift the restrictions, as did Belgium, where construction started again, and companies in nonessential sectors, including shops selling fabrics, were able to resume their activities.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for "calm,quot; and "pragmatism,quot; as the country prepared to slowly lift the closure restrictions starting May 11, but warned that "this is not a return to normality, it's a new step. " "
World leaders unite to pledge $ 8 billion for the vaccine, but the US USA They stay outside.
A fundraising conference organized Monday by the European Union brought pledges from countries around the world, from Japan to Canada, Australia to Norway, to fund laboratories that have promising promises in the development and production of a vaccine.
Prime ministers, a king, a prince, and Madonna contributed to a $ 8 billion pot to fund a coronavirus vaccine, but President Trump missed the opportunity to contribute. His administration officials noted that the United States is investing billions of dollars in its own investigative efforts.
For more than three hours, one by one, world leaders said a few words through the video link and offered their nations' contribution, small or large, as they could muster. For Romania, it was $ 200,000. For Canada, $ 850 million. The biggest contributors were the European Union and Norway, each pledging a billion euros, or $ 1.1 billion.
The details of how the money raised will be distributed remain to be resolved. The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union that spearheaded the initiative, said the money will be spent in the next two years to support promising initiatives around the world. The ultimate goal is to provide universal and affordable access to medications to combat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The multilateral effort stood in stark contrast to the lonely path the United States is on as scientists around the world struggle to develop a vaccine to stop the virus that has devastated most of the world, leaving 250,000 dead so far.
In Washington on Monday, senior Trump administration officials tried to speak about American contributions to the coronavirus vaccine efforts worldwide, but did not explain the absence of the United States at the conference organized in Europe.
The United States government has spent money on vaccine research and development, including $ 2.6 billion through the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, an arm of the Department of Health and Human Services. Jim Richardson, director of foreign assistance for the State Department, said US companies have so far also provided $ 7 billion for a coronavirus vaccine and treatment.
And the United States was not the only major power in the world that was absent from the conference call. Russia did not participate either.
China, where the virus originated, was represented by its ambassador to the European Union and made no financial commitment.
The country cut red tape and offered resources to pharmaceutical companies in a bid to boost the country's vaccine industry. Four Chinese companies have begun testing their candidate vaccines in humans, more than the United States and Britain combined.
The latest in science: Researchers are adapting gene therapy to develop a vaccine.
Researchers at two Harvard-affiliated hospitals are adapting a proven form of gene therapy to develop a coronavirus vaccine, which they hope to test in people later this year, they announced Monday.
His work employs a method already used in gene therapy for two inherited diseases, including one form of blindness: He uses a harmless virus as a vector or carrier to carry DNA into the patient's cells. In this case, DNA should instruct cells to produce a coronavirus protein that stimulates the immune system to fight future infections.
So far, the team has studied its candidate vaccines only in mice. Monkey safety and potency tests should begin within a month or so at another academic center, the researchers said. But two of the seven promising versions are already being made for human studies.
At this early stage, Dr. Luk H. Vandenberghe, director of the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, estimates the manufacturing cost per dose of vaccine at $ 2.50 to $ 250.
"We are presenting a different angle than everyone else," said Dr. Vandenberghe, director. Several other vaccine projects involve viral vectors, but none use adeno-associated viruses.
The approach has several advantages, he added.
One is that the type of vector, an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, is a harmless virus that is already used in two approved forms of gene therapy and has been tested in many patients and found to be safe. Another advantage is that the technique requires very small amounts of the vector and DNA to produce immunity, so the dose yield would be high. In addition, many pharmaceutical and biotech companies, large and small, already produce adeno-associated viruses and could easily go on to produce the form necessary for the vaccine.
A potential problem that each vaccine project will look for is disease improvement: the possibility that a vaccine, rather than preventing infection, may worsen the disease.
The two scientists said that the many research groups moving forward with vaccine projects competed not against each other, but against the coronavirus.
Israel reverses its restrictions, with warnings against recidivism.
While other countries under blockade closed the door, Israel opened it wide on Monday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu almost declared victory over the coronavirus.
"You can leave the house, wherever you want," Netanyahu said in a televised speech. The Israelis had been limited to a radius of 100 meters from their main gates, with some exceptions, since March 25.
People are now allowed to gather outside in groups of up to 20 people. Noting the popularity of weddings on the Jewish holiday of Lag b & # 39; Omer, which is celebrated on May 12, Mr. Netanyahu said that starting next week, weddings with 50 attendees would be allowed, "but without dancing or touching. "
Israel has reported 16,237 Covid-19 cases and 234 deaths, and the daily number of new infections and confirmed deaths has decreased dramatically. The prime minister attributed the success to the government's swift action to curb air travel, isolate people who had been exposed, and use digital surveillance tools to track down the infected.
But the easing of the restrictions could be reversed just as quickly, he warned. They would resume, he said, if the number of new cases, 29 on Monday, exceeded 100 or doubled in a 10-day period; or if the number of critically ill or critically ill Covid-19 patients in Israeli hospitals, now 90, reached 250.
Unless such a pullback occurs, he said, weddings with 100 people will be allowed on May 31, "and on June 14, we will abolish the restrictions entirely."
China cracks down on internal missteps, responsibility, and even suffering.
People in Wuhan, China demanded that the government explain what went wrong at the beginning of the epidemic, and even spoke of demanding compensation, only to remain silent after police threatened it.
News articles about the outbreak and mourning survivors have been censored. Three volunteers involved in Terminus2049, an online project that they filed censored articles, disappeared and are presumed detained.
Even grieving family members in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, say they are harassed and monitored as they discuss their losses.
In the first weeks of the outbreak, local officials denied that there was a problem and punished those who tried to raise the alarm. Now the central government is cracking down on any attempt to express those misdeeds and the resulting suffering.
The official narrative of the ruling Communist Party is of China's heroic success in taming the disease. He does not tolerate any account that undermines faith in the party, or his efforts to boost patriotic fervor.
China's rulers have been cautious in the face of public pain, let alone calls for accountability. In 2008, after an earthquake in Sichuan province that killed at least 69,000 people, Chinese officials offered silence to parents whose children had died. Every June, Beijing authorities silence the families of protesters who were killed in the 1989 crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square.
Zhang Hai said he believes his father, who died in February, was infected with the coronavirus at a Wuhan hospital and wants local officials to be held accountable.
"They spend a lot of time trying to control us," he said. "Why can't they use this energy to address our concerns?"
As its response to the virus is investigated, Carnival can surf again as soon as August.
For months, lawmakers and epidemiologists have blamed Carnival for not containing outbreaks on its ships and spreading the virus worldwide. His response to the pandemic is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Australian police and an investigation by Congress in the United States.
Despite that increasing scrutiny, the company's flagship cruise line He said eight of his ships could start sailing on August 1, about a week after a government order banning cruises in the United States expires.
It would be only a partial reopening, and the timing could change as the company designs new security protocols for its cruises. The eight ships that are scheduled to return to service are a small portion of Carnival Corporation's 105-ship fleet. Carnival Cruise Line said trips on several of its other ships would be canceled until early October.
After a series of deadly outbreaks, critics of the cruise industry remain skeptical that the companies have the medical expertise to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened hundreds of cruise ship passengers in the past four months.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended their "No Navigation Order," which prohibits all cruise travel in the United States through July 24. AC DC. Spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey said the agency has not consulted with any of the cruise companies on the schedule to restart the cruises.
In February and March, the Carnival Corporation it lost its response to the outbreaks on several ships, including Princess Diamond, where eight people died and more than 700 were infected.
Since the coronavirus began to spread in Asia, Carnival Corporation has been at the center of the pandemic, with outbreaks in at least seven of his ships.
As Italy began its gradual reopening the Monday after In Europe's longest blockade, success seemed to depend on how relative the meaning of the word "relative,quot; is.
Preparing for the easing of restrictions last month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, not known for speaking clearly, said the Italians could visit his congiunti, a word that could be translated as relatives but is also broader. Things got murkier when he said he meant a "stable affection,quot; person.
A national semantic debate ensued and this weekend, hours before the shutdown was lifted, the government attempted to resolve the problem.
Only friends did not cut it.
Spouses, civil union partners, and people who had moved in together but found themselves separated by the blockade could see each other again. But so could people with a "stable bond,quot;. Furthermore, Italian privacy laws mean that the police cannot compel anyone to reveal the identity of the object or destination of their affection.
Even despite the confusion, many Italians expect things to be very different in the country from today.
Donatella Mugnano, a 45-year-old lawyer, sat in a small square next to the Colosseum in Rome on Saturday, watching her daughter play with friends. She said she felt "serene,quot; doing it, because she knew the other family well and was confident that the restrictions had been followed.
"People cannot wait to go out," he said, adding that already over the weekend "there are many more people on the street." She said that at the beginning of the confinement, people looked at each other as if they were "enemies,quot; on the street.
But he was also concerned that the Italians would take advantage of the freedom assigned to them and act in a way that would trigger another blockade.
“There is this tendency to question each rule, to say that it is poorly explained and, therefore, there is no need to follow it. The feeling, "she said," is over, it's enough. "
Closed borders and orders to stay home have slowed international migration.
A migrant shelter in southern Mexico called La 72 has for years been a popular way station for those traveling from Central America to the United States. Last year it received a record number of visitors, sometimes hosting more than 2,000 per month.
In recent weeks, however, that traffic has stopped and has even been reversed.
Since the end of March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, no more than 100 migrants have passed through the refuge. And almost all were heading south, trying to return to their homes in Central America.
"We have never seen this before," Ramón Márquez, the former director of the shelter, told Kirk Semple, a Times journalist based in Mexico City. "I've never seen anything slow on migration like the coronavirus."
Border closings, suspended asylum programs, disruptions to global transportation, and blockades from staying home have dramatically slowed migration around the world, particularly from poorer to wealthier nations.
In Latin America, once crowded migration routes leading from South America, through Central America and Mexico, and to the United States, have fallen silent, with the Trump administration taking advantage of the virus to close the border to almost all migrants.
But the phenomenon extends far beyond the Americas. The number of East Africans crossing the Gulf of Aden to seek work in the Gulf States has sunk Farms in western Europe are facing a severe labor shortage as travel bans have blocked the movement of seasonal migrant workers from Eastern Europe.
"The pandemic has essentially stopped, not absolutely, but essentially, international migration and mobility," said Demetrios G. Papademetriou, co-founder and president emeritus of the Institute for Migration Policy in Washington.
Under media fire, the Boris Johnson government strikes back.
For a time, when the pandemic worsened, Queen Elizabeth II called for solidarity and serious illness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized, relations between the British government and his media became a little less irritable.
That's over.
The culture minister recently accused the BBC of bias by reporting on the shortage of protective equipment in hospitals. The health secretary vehemently claimed that The Times of London had incorrectly expressed the policy of protecting older people.
And 10 Downing Street has published lengthy rebuttals by unidentified officials of newspaper articles detailing its missteps in dealing with the outbreak.
Johnson has opened his daily briefings to questions and comments from members of the public, as well as the press corps, making famous British reporters look badder by comparison.
"It positions the government and the public against the media, at the same time that the media portrays itself as the representative of the people in holding the government to account," said Meera Selva, director of the Journalism Scholarship Program at Reuters at Oxford. College.
The criticism has not waned, but now that Johnson and his allies have They increased the evidence and declared that the worst was over, they went back on the offensive with the media, trying to leave behind any talk of failure. It is a return to a pugnacious populism that has served them well in the past.
Australia and New Zealand are getting closer to creating a "Travel bubble,quot; that would allow people to fly between the two countries without quarantine, a resumption of traffic that would be a boost for the economies of both countries.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who will join Australia's cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the necessary steps, said Monday that the move would hinge on continued progress in testing and tracking coronavirus infections in both countries. That could take weeks or months.
"The strong record of our countries in the fight against the virus has placed us in an enviable position to be able to plan the next stage of our economic reconstruction," he said.
Such a travel provision could potentially extend to the Pacific: Fiji has only a handful of reported cases and zero deaths. And plans are also being made for limited travel between other countries that have controlled the spread of the infection.
China and South Korea began easing quarantine requirements for some business travelers on Friday. A day later, trade ministers from Australia, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore agreed on a collective effort to resume the flow not only of goods and services, but also of people traveling "for purposes such as maintaining chains of global supply, including business travel, "according to a joint statement.
Public health experts say any resumption of travel carries risks, but they also point out that conditions vary by country. Travelers to the United States, the leading source of coronavirus infections in Australia, may have to wait much longer to book flights around the world without being subject to 14-day quarantines.
Three Russian doctors have sunk from the windows after complaining about officials' handling of the pandemic.
Three medical workers in Russia who had been in disputes with the health authorities over the management of the coronavirus have sunk from the upper-floor windows, local media reported.
Some reports suggested that the falls, which killed two doctors and left a third in critical condition, were suicides or accidents.
They came in the midst of a police crackdown on doctors who publicly criticized the government's response. Russian dissidents have long attributed mysterious falls from balconies and other apparent accidents to state violence.
Aleksandr Shulepov, a doctor at an ambulance service in the Voronezh region, south of Moscow, fell on Saturday from a hospital window where he was being treated by Covid-19. He was in critical driving with a fractured skull.
In response to the videos, police warned Mr. Shulepov's colleague of possible criminal charges for spreading false information, the newspaper reported. Shulepov posted a video retracting his accusations.
In the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, Elena Nepomnyashchaya, the chief doctor of a hospital, fell from a window on April 26 and died six days later. She had opposed the regional authorities' plan to treat Covid-19 patients there, according to TBK, a local media outlet, and had complained about the lack of protective equipment.
Natalya Lebedeva, head of the ambulance service in Star City, the training center for Russian cosmonauts, died on April 24 after a plunge from a window in a hospital where she was being treated by Covid-19.
10 German soccer players test positive for the virus while their league weighs to restart games.
As one of the first major sports leagues to detail its plans to return to action, Germany's leading soccer league has become the benchmark for restart sporting events postponed by the coronavirus epidemic.
That decision became more complicated on Monday when 10 players were found to have the virus after a general test of 1,724 individuals from 36 teams in the league's two main divisions, the Bundesliga. Most are believed to be asymptomatic.
It was unclear if the results would derail plans to restart the league, a decision that could come Wednesday. But the test results were seen as a harbinger of the considerable considerations that all sports organizations would face in making reopening plans, many of them subject to widespread testing.
The National Rugby League in Australia, whose goal is to return on May 28, had similar complications. Four South Sydney Rabbitohs players were told to stay home after training Monday due to flu symptoms. And Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson also has symptoms and will be examined.
If the Bundesliga cannot resume its season, even without spectators, a decision with far-reaching financial implications would not bode well for the rest of the football world. Germany has been praised for its relative success in containing the outbreak, and has One of the lowest mortality rates among the main countries, with less than 10 per 100,000 people.
The English Premier League is expected to decide on Friday whether there is a way to reopen amid the disharmony among its 20 teams. In Spain and Italy, there are also cautious movements to return to play. (Spanish players returned to training on Monday but limited to training alone).
Elsewhere, that option has been ruled out, especially in France, where the Prime Minister last week declared the season was over. Stations in the Netherlands and Belgium have also been officially canceled.
The World Health Organization coordinates global efforts to monitor and combat the coronavirus pandemic, but it is highly dependent on countries complying with its guidelines and transparently evaluating their own outbreaks.
But now, as the crisis deepens, the failure of nations to do both is being questioned.
The Tanzanian government has come under fire for its handling of a coronavirus outbreak, with W.H.O. saying last month that delays in introducing restrictions could have contributed to a rapid increase in cases in the East African nation.
Now, the secret management of the outbreak in the country has been questioned, after videos of night burials with assistants wear protective gear They have appeared online in the past few days.
The reluctance to quickly tackle the disease comes mainly from the country's top officials, particularly from President John Magufuli. From the beginning, Magufuli refused to close churches and said that the virus "cannot survive in the body of Christ, but will burn." He also said updates from the country's health ministry on coronavirus cases and deaths were "causing panic."
Tanzania has reported only 480 cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths, but experts say the number is likely to be much higher. The deaths of three lawmakers in just over a week, including the justice minister, have also raised suspicions, although it is unclear whether they died as a result of the coronavirus.
This has pushed the main opposition party to ask for Parliament to be suspended and that all lawmakers and staff be screened for the virus.
A British island is the last to test a contact tracking application to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, is famous for its beautiful coastline and temperate climate, drawing crowds of summer tourists from across Britain.
And now it's in the forefront of national attention for a different reason: The British government is preparing to start a trial there this week of a mobile app that will track the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus.
The app uses Bluetooth to "alert people if they have been around someone who is later diagnosed with a coronavirus," Grant Shapps, the transportation secretary, he said Sunday. The monitoring system will be implemented by the National Health Service, and if the trials are successful, it will be available this month throughout the country.
The program in Britain is voluntary. Mr. Shapps said the government would encourage as many people as possible to use it, but experts wonder how effective an app can be if it's based on self-reported data.
The British government has already come under scrutiny for its response to the coronavirus, particularly around transparency, or lack thereof, in its approach.
Los críticos habían presionado al gobierno para que nombrara a los miembros del panel, conocido como el Grupo Científico Asesor para Emergencias, o SAGE, pero el gobierno había argumentado que mantenerlos confidenciales era importante para su seguridad e independencia.
La administración Trump proyecta unas 3.000 muertes diarias a principios de junio.
A medida que el presidente Trump presiona para que los estados reabran sus economías, su administración proyecta en privado un aumento constante en el número de casos y muertes por el coronavirus en las próximas semanas, llegando a cerca de 3.000 muertes diarias el 1 de junio, según un documento interno obtenido por The New York Times, casi el doble del nivel actual de aproximadamente 1.750.
Las proyecciones, basadas en modelos gubernamentales elaborados por la Agencia Federal para el Manejo de Emergencias, brindan una amplia gama de posibilidades, con el pronóstico más aproximado de aproximadamente 200,000 casos nuevos cada día para fin de mes, en comparación con aproximadamente 25,000 now.
En un comunicado el lunes, un portavoz de la Casa Blanca dijo que el documento no había sido presentado a su Fuerza de Tarea de Coronavirus y que no había pasado por una investigación interinstitucional.
El domingo, Trump dijo que las muertes en los Estados Unidos podrían llegar a 100,000, el doble de lo que había pronosticado hace solo dos semanas.
Como la administración predijo en privado un fuerte aumento de muertes, Un modelo público que ha sido citado frecuentemente por la Casa Blanca revisó sus propias estimaciones y proyectó un número de muertos de más del doble de lo que pronosticó el mes pasado.
El instituto escribió que las revisiones reflejaron "el aumento de la movilidad en la mayoría de los estados de EE. UU., Así como la reducción de las medidas de distanciamiento social previstas en 31 estados para el 11 de mayo, lo que indica que el aumento de los contactos entre las personas promoverá la transmisión del coronavirus,quot;.
En Sydney, la hora pico se ha convertido en "Hora mágica,quot;.
La pandemia ha cambiado no solo la apariencia de las ciudades del mundo en estos días, sino también cómo suenan. Damien Cave, jefe de la oficina de The Times en Sydney, Australia, comparte sus reflexiones sobre cómo una parte del día que normalmente sería frenética se ha convertido en un momento mágico.
Five weeks after the isolation of Australia's coronavirus, children are the first blow to an afternoon soundtrack that also includes dog barking, screaming from parents, and about 20-something jogging as they talk about lust and love in the volumes belonging to the stage.
The weather can change, sometimes the noise increases at 3pm, sometimes later, but the surge of sound signals the beginning of Magic Hour, that ad hoc interlude when our human need to move and chat, even from a distance, breaks the silent isolation routine.
And let's be clear: it's heavenly. Real voices! Children! Couples! Arguments! What I hear outside my home office window, or when I pass when I run, is the music from the elevator that I never used to notice, and now I look forward to the connection and the passage of time.
"The more formal arrangements, from sports to events, are off the table, and even informal interactions in shops and bars, that is also gone," said David Rowe, a sociologist at Western Sydney University. "People are discovering that they need to interact with someone, even if it's just someone walking through a green space with you. You just want some kind of shared purpose."
Un artista en un crucero frente a Barbados no tiene audiencia ni idea de cuándo pisará tierra.
Ryan Driscoll es el tipo de celebridad exclusivo de las líneas de cruceros de lujo. Cantante y animador, apuesto y elegante, toca la gran sala por la noche, cantando como Sinatra y Darin.
Eso fue antes del coronavirus. Ahora el Sr. Driscoll, un joven de 26 años de California, está en cuarentena solo en una suite en el Seabourn Odyssey frente a la costa de Bridgetown, Barbados.
Los miembros de la tripulación del barco han estado a bordo sin pasajeros durante casi siete semanas, atrapados en una carrera oceánica en todo el mundo contra la infección. Docenas de cruceros salieron al mar cuando el virus comenzó a extenderse, y cuando el número de pasajeros enfermos y moribundos aumentó, puerto tras puerto rechazó las embarcaciones.
Finalmente, la mayoría de los pasajeros pudieron desembarcar. No así los miembros de la tripulación, muchos de los cuales continúan sacudiendo los mares en el purgatorio con destino al agua. Algunas de las naves todavía están plagadas de casos de coronavirus.
A bordo de cada barco hay miembros de la tripulación que aún deben hacer su trabajo: operar y mantener la maquinaria, cocinar y limpiar, incluso si el barco, en sí mismo, no va a ninguna parte.
Pero hay aquellos, como el Sr. Driscoll, cuyos trabajos no se pueden realizar ahora. Es un artista sin público.
Se canta a sí mismo en la pequeña ducha cómica. Su esmoquin cuelga inútilmente presionado en el armario. Su cara luce el descuido de las dos semanas desde que se quedó sin cuchillas de afeitar.
La última vez que se bajó del barco fue en Chile el 23 de febrero. Se compró un café y algo de fruta fresca y nunca consideró que podrían pasar meses hasta que volviera a tocar tierra.
Los informes fueron aportados por David M. Halbfinger, Andrew E. Kramer, Vivian Wang, Amy Qin, Kirk Semple, Melissa Eddy, Aurelien Breeden, Richard Pérez-Peña, Karen Zraick, Sui-Lee Wee, Abdi Latif Dahir, Jason Horowitz, Raphael Minder, Megan Specia, Tess Felder, Ben Dooley, Iliana Magra, Mark Landler, Damien Cave, John Branch, Adam Rasgon, Peter Baker, David E. Sanger, Adam Liptak, Neil Vigdor, Michael Levenson, Kai Schultz, Jeffrey Gettleman, Claire Moses, Caitlin Dickerson, Michael D. Shear, Tariq Panja, Matina Stevis-Gridneff, Lara Jakes , Denise Grady y Victor Mather.
