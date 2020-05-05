Cher is lucky despite the closure of the coronavirus from the 'Here We Go Again' tour

Instagram

Using his quarantined time to rework the classic & # 39; Chiquitita & # 39; by ABBA, the creator of hits & # 39; Believe & # 39; She will present her new song on May 8 and launch her video as part of the UNICEF Virtual Special COVID-19.

Cher She is glad that her "Here We Go Again Tour" closed in March, because the pop legend knew how dangerous the coronavirus crisis was going to be.

The 73-year-old singer's icon was on tour when her March 12 concert in Oklahoma was canceled and she instinctively knew that government officials were making the right decision to shut everything down.

"He knew more than most Americans because he had friends in Italy who were doing live shows when he was there, and they all had to go out," he tells Billboard. "We were lucky that not all of us came up with that because my dancers and I were literally two inches apart from each other, breathing directly into each other's mouth on stage."

Cher headed home to Malibu, California, to begin isolating herself, and after a few days of rest and relaxation, she headed to her recording studio to return to work. ABBAThe classic Chiquitita as her first song in Spanish.

"I knew I wanted to do something," she says. "In fact, I started learning and rehearsing the song when I was in England last year, but I didn't record it at the time."

The new song will premiere on May 8 and the video will premiere as part of UNICEF's Virtual Special COVID-19, which begins at 8 P.M. EST on Saturday, May 9, at unicefwontstop.org and youtube.com/uincefusa.

"UNICEF called and I said I would donate my proceeds from the song …," Cher tells Billboard. "I shot my part of the video at home and then they sent me the final cut with kids from all over the world. It's such a beautiful and optimistic experience. It's great when you can see something positive now because all the turmoil is inside."