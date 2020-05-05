Check out Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's hilarious voice swapping game

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make great teammates.

During the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, lifelong loves played a round of "Voice Swap,quot; with the host Jimmy Fallon, and it turned out to be a fun time. Charged with answering questions for each other, Mila and Ashton were not allowed to speak during their shift and had to act as ventriloquist dolls.

For starters, Jimmy asked Mila how she was and Ashton replied: "I'm great. I went to the bathroom this morning and took a giant …" As Mila spoke, Ashton continued: "And I feel wonderful after doing that because I released all my insides, and from that, it opened me to the wonderful energy of the world. "

For Ashton's question, the night host was curious to hear the songs and artists he had been listening to while practicing social distancing. Answering for The ranch While trying to follow him, Mila said, "Oh, you know, I love it a little Pete the cat. It is my favorite album. I also listen Blaze and the monster machine"