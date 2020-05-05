Check out Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's hilarious voice swapping game

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make great teammates.
During the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, lifelong loves played a round of "Voice Swap,quot; with the host Jimmy Fallon, and it turned out to be a fun time. Charged with answering questions for each other, Mila and Ashton were not allowed to speak during their shift and had to act as ventriloquist dolls.
For starters, Jimmy asked Mila how she was and Ashton replied: "I'm great. I went to the bathroom this morning and took a giant …" As Mila spoke, Ashton continued: "And I feel wonderful after doing that because I released all my insides, and from that, it opened me to the wonderful energy of the world. "
For Ashton's question, the night host was curious to hear the songs and artists he had been listening to while practicing social distancing. Answering for The ranch While trying to follow him, Mila said, "Oh, you know, I love it a little Pete the cat. It is my favorite album. I also listen Blaze and the monster machine"
She continued, "It's great. It really turns me on. I don't know if you've ever heard of KIDZ Bop, but woo! We love it here. "Then Jimmy wanted to know if Mila had had crazy dreams in the past few weeks, allowing Ashton to be creative.
"My craziest dream? Hm, let me think about it. I know exactly what it is," he said using a female voice like the Bad mothers Star mouthed along. "One night I dreamed I had elbow cancer. I don't even know why I would dream I had elbow cancer, but it looks like my elbow was so cancerous …"
As she continued, Mila couldn't stop laughing and joked, "I don't know how people keep a straight face. It's like: you know what my worst fear is and I said I never will? SNL Because of this. Because I enjoy laughter and find it hard, for example, to hold it down. "Mocking Jimmy's tendency to break during skits, Ashton chimed in," You and Jimmy in SNL It would have been a great couple. "
Before jumping into his game, the That 70's show students caught up with Jimmy on how they have fared during this period of social estrangement, beginning with homeschooling for their two children Wyatt Isabelle, 5 and Dimitri Portwood3.
"Wow, I appreciate the teachers," said Mila. "I realized that I am a fantastic T.A. I am like a professional T.A. This one here, God bless you, man." Ashton joined in and said, "I like a little teaching. We established, for example, a curriculum for the week and planned and discovered what the children are going to learn, throughout the week." So far, the parents-of-two program has included power and electricity, architecture and construction, and baking. Soon, they will tackle the human body and answer some important questions.
"We have the children ask questions at the beginning of the week and then, throughout the week, we have to get the answers," Ashton explained. Mila chimed in, "So one of them is,‘ How long does it take to defecate? "
