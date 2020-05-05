Charges: Husband Joshua Fury strangled Maria Fury and buried her body in her home's crawl space – Up News Info

A Maple Grove man was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County Court for allegedly killing his 28-year-old wife last week.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators believe that Joshua Fury killed Maria Fury because the couple was having marriage problems and she intended to leave him.

After obtaining a search warrant, police brought in trained dogs to detect the smell of human remains at Fury's home. An animal indicated that a body was present in a crawl space on the lower level of the house.

The space was less than four feet high with a dirt floor. After obtaining an additional search warrant, police officers took turns digging in the tracking space, and after hours of work, the body of Maria Fury was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The search for her began Thursday, April 30, when she was reported missing.

%MINIFYHTML44d7c1a36ab870a6a4711b944cfd7a9f12%

Police say Joshua Fury seemed genuinely concerned about his wife's well-being. However, while talking to friends and family, investigators say Joshua Fury was described as controlling and possessive. Police extensively searched for her, including the use of helicopter overflights.

A large search was scheduled for her later on Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m., but after her body was found early that same morning, the search was suspended.

Prosecution documents say his cause of death is believed to have been suffocation of a plastic bag with tape over his head and nose. Her husband allegedly blamed an old boyfriend for her disappearance, but later told police "they had a fight Thursday morning in which he strangled her and then put plastic on her face."

Joshua is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday. Prosecutors say they will move to set a $ 2 million bond due to the violent nature of the crime and the subsequent cover-up.