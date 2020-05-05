Celebrity Series of Boston announces 2020-21 season, despite coronavirus

Despite canceling the rest of its 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Celebrity Series is gearing up for shows to take place this fall.

The non-profit performing arts presenter announced his 2020-21 season on Tuesday, which begins with a great five-day social dance show at Rose Kennedy Greenway in September.

In a press release, the organization said it plans to move the season forward "as is,quot; for now, but will follow local, state and federal guidelines regarding any cancellations or postponements.

Gary Dunning, president and CEO of Celebrity Series of Boston, said in a press release that he believes the arts could be a "lifesaver,quot; for a community threatened by COVID-19.

"Our health, of course, but also our sense of community is under threat," Dunning said. “However, I think we will meet again to celebrate the live performance. I believe that the arts can be a salvation after this time of lost community. In that spirit, we offer you the 2020-2021 season. We hope you will turn on a light in your day and give you reasons to stop and appreciate the richness of art that we will someday be able to embrace together. ”

The Celebrity Series season begins in the fall with the return of Let’s Dance Boston !, a five-day outdoor music and dance party with five live bands and expert dance instructors. Other highlights during the season include actor Alan Cumming and NPR journalist Ari Shapiro, who perform "Och & Oy, A Considered Cabaret,quot; on October 18 at the Sanders Theater; Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and guest vocalist Aoife O’Donovan on "Not Our First Goat Rodeo,quot; at Symphony Hall on October 26; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and salsa icon Rubén Blades performing versions of great bands of Christmas classics on December 12 at the Berklee Performance Center; and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater that will perform from April 29 to May 2, 2021 at the Boch Center Wang Theater.

Subscription sales (any order with three or more events) will begin at 9 a.m. on May 6 on the Celebrity Series website, while tickets for individual events will begin on Monday, September 14.

