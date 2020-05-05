CBS Releases "Incredible Premiere", Debuts "Game On" Date, "Nail-Tough" – Up News Info

TO UPDATE… Game On! It will now air on Wednesday, May 27 instead of May 21. This is due to a general scheduling move rather than something related to the closure of COVID-19. It will air at 8pm on CBS before Seal team and SMASH.

April 29, 2020: CBS has come out with two of their new reality series, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. Game On! and Phil Keoghan Strong as nails but has delayed the next season of The surprising race.

Game On! a new version of the British entertainment format His own league, which was previously hosted on Sky by James Corden, will launch on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Hard graft competition series Strong as nails It will then continue on Wednesday, July 8 at 9pm. The show, which celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice before working long hours and getting their hands dirty, will run after the end of the season. Game On!

However, the network has adjusted the dates for the 32nd season of The surprising race. Earlier this month, he revealed that the globetrotting adventure format will air on Wednesday, May 20, the space now occupied by Game On!

He will now save the show, which is hosted by Keoghan and already filmed, for later in 2020. It is likely that The surprising race It will air in the fall to give CBS some scheduling flexibility as the COVID-19 production shutdown hits its scheduled list.

Game On! See two teams navigating rounds of sports questions and physical challenges, such as sumo wrestling. The teams will be led by tennis superstar Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. They will be joined by regulars Bobby Lee (Mad TV), actor and comedian, and Ian Karmel, Emmy-winning writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is produced by Eye Productions and Fulwell 73 in association with CPL Productions and is produced by James Corden, Ben Winston and Emma Conway of Fulwell 73 with David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux as executive producers of CPL Productions. Rob Gronkowski, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi, and Venus Williams are also executive producers.

Amazing Race host Keoghan is producing and presenting Strong as nails, which highlights real people who are really tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding daily work, with producer partner Louise Keoghan. Contestants will be evaluated for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named.

It is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.

"These are two timely and entertaining series for the summer," said Noriko Kelley, executive vice president of program planning and programming for CBS Entertainment. "Game On! is a fun, unpredictable and feel good TV, and Strong as nails celebrates America's working heroes in an exceptionally emotional and courageous real-world competition. "