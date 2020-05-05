Cate Blanchett in talks to join Lionsgate adaptation of "Borderlands" – Up News Info

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is in talks to tackle the Eli Roth-directed film. Borderlands, the film adaptation of the console game for PC 2K first person shooter. If the deal continues, Blanchett will take on the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the series of games that is part of the Siren class, a group of women with incredible powers.

The Lionsgate movie is slated to begin filming later this year. Borderlands It unfolds in the distant future, in which four "vault hunters" travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, which rumors have contained advanced alien technology. The hunters find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately trying to prevent the head of an army of private corporations from reaching the vault first.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the project through their Arad Productions banner with Erik Feig through Picturestart. James Myers oversees the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions, while Lucy Kitada will oversee the project for Picturestart.