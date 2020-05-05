Carver Co. Officials Investigate Fire in Elementary Schoolyard in Watertown – Up News Info

– Carver County officials are "reasonably certain,quot; that a fire was intentionally lit in an elementary schoolyard.

According to the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at Watertown-Mayer Elementary School at 10 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was then extinguished.

Authorities shared a picture of the fire, showing the courtyard covered in flames and smoke.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says his office is "reasonably certain,quot; that the incident was incendiary rather than accidental, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231.