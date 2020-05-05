Camila Mendes hilariously recreates Beyonce's famous twin pregnancy photo using random stuff!

It seems that Camila Mendes from Riverdale has really gotten bored in quarantine, which has led her to be creative! The actress turned to social media to share a photo of herself posing as Beyonce in her iconic 2017 pregnancy announcement photos.

However, although the photos of the superstar were planned and prepared by professionals, Camila proceeded to recreate her with just a few items she had in the house and it's so funny!

That said, while Queen Bey was covered in a beautiful veil during her photo shoot, Camila used a piece of plastic!

It seems that the Riverdale star was eager to update his platform with something that would surely entertain all his fans and it's safe to say he was successful!

As you probably remember, in 2017, when Beyonce's pregnancy took over the internet, she was expecting twins with her rapper husband, Jay Z. In fact, she became the most beloved photo of the year!

That said, to announce her second pregnancy, Beyonce posed with a thin, transparent veil as she exposed her tummy.

While she also wore a wall covered in beautiful colorful flowers and wore burgundy lingerie, Camila had none of that!

Instead, he sported a nude tank top and biker shorts.

Plus, it was also holding something rounded near its midsection to simulate a baby bump since it obviously didn't have one of those either!

The actress sat on her knees like Beyonce, but perhaps the funniest part of the recreated image was the plastic sheet she used to replace the vein in Beyonce's photo.

Maybe it was a shower curtain? Either way, it somehow worked in the end, as everyone was able to discover what he was recreating immediately!

'I had to do it. # Dangerous, "he wrote in the caption, with the hashtag being the name of his new movie.



