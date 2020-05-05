Camila Cabello surprises the Internet with her comment on "Organic slime,quot; in reference to boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is going viral after making a surprising comment at the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards that left viewers shocked. On Saturday, Nickelodeon held the Kids' Choice Awards, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing orders that have been implemented, the awards were virtually delivered. Camila is 23 and has been in quarantine with her 21-year-old boyfriend and Senator Shawn Mendes' collaborator, and the two were honored with the award for Favorite Musical Collaboration that they graciously accepted. The two appeared on "Camila Cam,quot; and each took their turn to thank their fans for the honor. Both expressed their sadness at not being able to be there with their fans to accept the award.

Neither Shawn nor Camila are strangers to the Kids' Choice Awards and many children tend to attend them. One year Camila was seen running through crowds of children as she hugged and touched hands with each of her fans. Those actions are a thing of the past during the pandemic when a simple act like a handshake could be fatal.

It was a strange experience to see the awards given by cam, but Shawn and Camila did their best. Shawn and Camila expressed their gratitude, thanks and love for their fans, as they shared their disappointment at not being able to be together in person.

After Shawn spoke, Camila decided to say a few words to her fans, and that's when things started to change. People were surprised by what Camila said. She said the following.

“We love you, thank you very much for voting. We are going to make organic slime and slime ourselves. "

You can watch the video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello as they accepted their victory in the following video player.

While some people found the comment fun, there were others who believed that the comments were sexually oriented and inappropriate for children.

Others commented that the two were an adorable couple and thought the comment was humorous. What do you think about Camila's statement? Do you think she crossed a line or do you think it was fun?

