Camila Cabello and Steve Aoki to head TikTok Livestream supporting coronavirus relief

To start on May 5, the event & # 39; Happy at Home: #OneCommunity LIVE & # 39; will take place every afternoon at 8 p.m. ET until Saturday, May 9, on the social media platform.

Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki and Terry Crews They are among the stars to face a live TikTok broadcast to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus.

The evening event, titled "Happy at Home: #OneCommunity LIVE," will kick off on Tuesday (May 5) and run every afternoon at 8 p.m. ET until Saturday (May 9) on the social media platform.

With music, talks and special appearances, the initiative will also feature Giada De Laurentiis, Wayne Brady, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth. All proceeds from the live broadcasts will be donated to the TikTok Community Relief Fund.

Other highlights from Tuesday's live stream include:

Altisimo Live (J Balvin, Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Sech, Luis Fonsi) (5 p.m. ET) – https://twitter.com/AltisimoLive

Ozomatli (8 p.m. ET) – https://ozomatli.com/product-category/cinco-de-mayo-livestream/

Pickathon performs one concert a dayJoan Shelley) (4 p.m. ET) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT8Fp9DVEu-jYSRJzZo5qUw

Phish (8.30 P.M. ET) – https://webcast.livephish.com/

Josh Ritter (7 P.M. ET) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8P84JwylBMLNj4xs1Q02tA

Martin garrix (1 P.M. ET): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pnp_7IaqW74

Clean bandit (4 p.m. ET) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R6StbSq4sU&feature=youtu.be

Diplo and Dillon Francis (11 p.m. ET) – https://www.twitch.tv/maddecentlive