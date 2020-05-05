Businesses Offer Teacher Offers During Pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – We are also celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and tons of companies are participating in the action.

Costco is offering a $ 30 shopping card for new members.

Michael & # 39; s craft store offers a 20 percent discount and Einstein Brothers offers a bagel gift box to send to teachers through DoorDash.

That offering also extends to homeschooling parents who work just as hard during the pandemic.

