BSNL: DPIIT Asks Telecommunication Department, BSNL to Hold Rs Worth 9,000 Cr After Abnormal Complaints – Latest News

The Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) asked the telecommunications department and the state-owned BSNL to suspend the tender to establish a 4G network, valued at Rs 9,000 million, after allegations emerged that the tender favored foreign companies. .

The tender was presented by BSNL in March under the new administration to establish the 4G network. This was the first tender issued by the telecommunications PSU after the government announced a rupee relief package of Rs 68,751 for BSNL and MTNL in October 2019.

TEPC, the government agency for the promotion of national telecommunications products, equipment and services, has filed a complaint against BSNL with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and DPIIT alleging that the tender violates procurement rules and favors foreign companies.

"BSNL and MTNL are ignoring the Government Procurement Order (Make in India) and the tender has no provision for compliance with the government order," claimed TEPC.

The tender submitted by BSNL included the MTNL requirement. "It was decided that MTNL will use BSNL's core network for 4G services. MTNL had shared tower requirements etc. with BSNL for the purchase. The total offer is valued at around Rs 9,000 crore," said a BSNL official. on condition of anonymity.

In September 2018, the government developed rules that had provisions to take action against officials who made mistakes who were held responsible for including restrictive or discriminatory rules against national suppliers in bidding documents.

The 2017 Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order requires preference for domestic products in all publicly funded projects.

The Telecommunications Services and Equipment Export Promotion Council (TEPC) alleged that BSNL omitted the discussion with national companies and the bidding rules framed in collaboration with multinational companies to keep Indian companies out of the bidding.

"None of the local companies is aware of any queries by BSNL about technical requirements, without which the current tender is interpreted to have technical specifications prepared in close coordination with multinationals to keep Indian companies away and get rid of the PMI standards. "

Taking note of TEPC's allegations, DPIIT has asked the DoT to examine the complaint and take corrective and disciplinary action against officials who made mistakes by placing restrictive conditions against domestic manufacturers "in a bad way,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML837792928139a1426c50f260eb35a77314%

"It should also be noted that the acquisition in question will not be finalized until the competent authority eliminates the aforementioned complaint," said a letter from DPIIT to DoT, BSNL and TEPC.

On April 28, DoT learned that it discussed the matter with BSNL President and CEO, PK Purwar, and asked him to provide details to the department within 15 days.

Inquiries sent to BSNL were not answered.

