Bruce Willis' wife and young children follow him after he moves in with ex-wife Demi Moore

The actor of & # 39; Die Hard & # 39; He has been reunited with his wife Emma Heming and their two young children when they join him in Idaho after he moved in with his ex-wife during the coronavirus quarantine.

Bruce Willis& # 39; family has finally joined him as they isolate themselves with their ex Demi Moore.

The "Desire of death"star, 65, has been forced to spend the past four weeks separated from his wife Emma Heming and his two girls, Mabel, age eight, and Evelyn, who turns six on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, thanks to the coronavirus blockade.

Instead, Bruce has stayed with Demi, his adult daughters. To explore, Rumer and Tallulahand Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss, with the star contacting Emma online.

However, it seems that everything is friendly among the women in the actor's life, as Emma, ​​Mabel and Evelyn traveled to be with the mixed family.

Emma shared several photos of the ranch where they stayed in Sun Valley, Idaho, as they took time for themselves, as they rode Demi's bright red quad bike and showed the river running through the property.

Speaking during an appearance on the "Dopey" podcast, Scout previously revealed that families were supposed to be together during the pandemic, but "my younger sister, who is now about to turn six in a park, had never had the talk. about not fucking around with hypodermic needles he found … (So) my stepmother had to be in Los Angeles waiting to get the results of taking her to the doctor. "

Bruce and Demi divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, but have remained close friends since their separation.