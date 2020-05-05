Brookline High School Students Win First Prize in Environmental Video Contest

Two Brookline high school students won first place in a global environmental sustainability video contest.

Devin Sullivan and Kai-Yu Zhang, both seventh graders at Edith C. Baker School in Chestnut Hill, were among the big winners in this year's "World of 7 Billion,quot; contest. The task: make a short video about one of the three global challenges affected by population growth.

Sullivan and Zhang decided to address the challenge of maintaining water systems by examining the impact of improper waste disposal. His video says that most plastics labeled for recycling end up in landfills, polluting groundwater and oceans around the world. It proposes more local recycling centers and stricter pollution laws as possible solutions.

Sullivan, the video's narrator, said that she and Zhang teamed up to make the video as an optional task for their social studies teacher.

"I didn't know anything about waste disposal or water pollution," said Sullivan. "It was quite revealing to me."

After collaborating on the script, Sullivan focused on problems with plastic debris while Zhang found some solutions, Sullivan climbed into a makeshift recording booth installed by the new school librarian. They put the video on a web-based editing platform using a library of pre-existing images.

Devin Sullivan and Kai-Yu Zhang. -Courtesy

The due date for submissions was late February, a few weeks before schools closed in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sullivan said working on the project made her more aware of the contamination in her own community. He recently recalled walking to school and noticing a giant piece of Styrofoam; whereas before ignoring it, he made sure to pick it up and put it in the recycle bin.

"I even thought it might end up in the landfill," said Sullivan.

The prizes were awarded for age and subject. A first-place award in the middle school division awarded $ 500 to Sullivan and Zhang, who beat more than 5,000 students from around the world. Sullivan said he wants the money to finance some kind of community project, for example, a garden at his school, but that he should first consult with his partner.

The contest is organized each school year by Population Education, a program that develops curricula on the human population and its impact on the environment and society.

"We all need to continue learning and continue to be the best we can be in terms of being environmentally friendly," said Sullivan. "And I would like to greet my teachers."