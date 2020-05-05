Brittani Boren Leach is pregnant 5 months after her son's tragic death

Brittani Boren / Instagram
Brittani Boren Leach shared the exciting and special news that she is pregnant!
She and her husband are expecting their fourth child together, which occurs five months after the death of their newborn son.
The YouTube star and proud mom made the baby announcement on Instagram in two poignant ways.
First, Brittani shared a sweet video of her cradling her tummy and walking in a grassy field with her three children, stepdaughter and husband. Jeff leach.
The video also paid tribute to her late newborn son, Personal.
Second, she uploaded a photo of her and her husband showing their ultrasound in black and white.
"The day I found out I was pregnant, it was a week after we moved into our new home, and the Coronavirus the pandemic had just begun to hit hard, "its detailed publication began on Tuesday." That night I told Jeff I was pregnant and we cried. "
"We cry tears of joy and happiness, tears of sadness, tears of nervousness and tears of hope," he added. "God has sent us the greatest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are very grateful."
Before signing, she wrote, "We are so excited to hear about this little heaven-sent blessing that Big Brother Crew has chosen just for us."
A day earlier, Brittani uploaded a heartfelt video announcing her pregnancy.
"Sent straight out of the sky and hands-down picked up by Big Brother Crew, it's estimated to arrive on December 1, 2020," he said of the baby news. "We wanted to advertise in a way that honored our sweet Crew, so thanks @ elliott.beltran for this amazing video."
In January, the YouTube star shared the heartbreaking news that her three-month-old baby had passed away.
"We let our sweet baby rest today, and a part of me went with him," said Boren, two weeks after his little boy's death. "We will always feel that we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to heaven, I know that he is smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here."
She added: "We put a little blue cape with a 'C' over his coffin to celebrate our little Hero Crew. It was Jeff's idea and I loved it. Thanks to everyone who did it today, his support means a lot to us." # crewscrew #blueforcrew ".
According to Brittani, on Christmas Day, she put her newborn to nap, but when she went to see how she was doing, something was wrong.
"I wasn't breathing," he shared in December. "We are living a nightmare and I am dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This cannot be real."
On Tuesday Brittani took a moment to thank her fans and followers for their love and support during this time.
"" Thank you "could never be enough to say how grateful we are for all your kind words in yesterday's announcement," he shared. "So, for the loss of a better word," Thank you "from Jeff and I, we are so thankful to have the love and support of so many people that we have still had the privilege of meeting."
Congratulations to the couple on their little one!
