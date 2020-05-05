Brittani Boren Leach is pregnant 5 months after her son's tragic death

Congratulations to this YouTube couple!

Brittani Boren Leach shared the exciting and special news that she is pregnant!

She and her husband are expecting their fourth child together, which occurs five months after the death of their newborn son.

The YouTube star and proud mom made the baby announcement on Instagram in two poignant ways.

First, Brittani shared a sweet video of her cradling her tummy and walking in a grassy field with her three children, stepdaughter and husband. Jeff leach.

The video also paid tribute to her late newborn son, Personal.

Second, she uploaded a photo of her and her husband showing their ultrasound in black and white.

"The day I found out I was pregnant, it was a week after we moved into our new home, and the Coronavirus the pandemic had just begun to hit hard, "its detailed publication began on Tuesday." That night I told Jeff I was pregnant and we cried. "