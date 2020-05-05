Britney Spears posts a funny video of her boyfriend Sam Asghari and her lip sync "Baby Got Back,quot; together before the quarantine separately.

The singer turned to social media to share a video that she and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had made together and that she had completely forgotten. The clip was a lot of fun and featured the couple's lip sync to "Baby Got Back!"

It's safe to say that the 24 million followers he has on the platform were happy to see the fun interaction.

As for Britney, she seems to really miss her boyfriend during this time as they are quarantined separately amidst the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

Fortunately, she found the video she had completely forgotten to cheer her up a bit and also shared it with her millions of followers.

The funny video showed the pair of about four years lip syncing with Sir Mix-A-Lot's hit 1992 song "Baby Got Back."

Britney can be seen stunningly uttering every word of the iconic monologue featured at the beginning of the original video.

Throughout the monologue, she looked at the camera at her boyfriend who was sunbathing while resting outside.

Also, when the well-known hook appeared, Sam took over the video, with the camera on it as he articulated, "I like big butts and I can't lie!"

In the caption, Britney wrote: ‘baby came back. PS: I completely forgot that we did this @samasghari. "

Remembering the days when they'd have so much fun together was definitely nice, but she still misses him a lot in the midst of quarantine.

In the legend of another April 29 post, Britney wrote: "I've been quarantined since I returned from Louisiana a few weeks ago … so basically I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what seems like a lifetime. " In fact, I lost weight from missing it … none of my pants or shorts fit me !!!!! I guess that's what someone needs to do. "



