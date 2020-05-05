Brie Larson shamelessly looks at her accidental inclusion in Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Selfie Selfie

WENN

Three years after he was discovered being part of the iconic bathroom mirror selfie, the star of & # 39; Captain Marvel & # 39; Hilariously reminds others of why he was with the Kardashian sisters in the first place.

Brie Larson He apparently can't forget his experience at the 2017 Met Gala. While Katy Perry regretted the canceled gala on what should have been the biggest night of fashion, the "Captain marvel"Star looked back at the awkward moment when she was included Kylie JennerThe iconic bathroom mirror selfie.

Sharing the viral photo on Instagram, the 30-year-old actress noted for the first time, "It seems like we're having a #MetBall flashback today." He then offered the hilarious backstory of his inclusion by writing, "So I would take this time to remind everyone of the year I tried to wash my hands in the bathroom and ended up in a Kardashian selfie."

The bathroom selfie itself, which defied the rule of the event, captured Brie poking her head slightly above the model. Slick woods& # 39; shoulder. Other famous faces that also appeared in the picture included Kylie's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jennerand several other stars, including Sean "P Diddy"Combs, Lily Aldridge, Frank Ocean and A $ AP Rocky.

Kylie captioned her epic post, "Annual Toilet Selfie," while her sister Kim wrote in her own post, "And what would the Met be without that squad photo ?! #BathroomSelfieGoals." At the time, Brie has addressed her accidental inclusion by explaining on social media: "I needed to go to the bathroom and I ended up being famous."

As Brie recalled her past memory of the Gala, fellow star Katy offered fans a taste of what her gown might have been for this year's MET Gala. Through an Instagram post, the "American idol"The judge joked with the Jean Paul Gaultier design that suggested a possible tribute to Madonna's iconic cone bra.

The 2020 Met Gala was initially scheduled for May 4 before it was postponed indefinitely due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Held at the 150th anniversary celebration of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, you should have seen Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone serving as co-chairs. His theme was "About time: fashion and duration".