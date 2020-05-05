Brett Favre mentioned in billionaire welfare fund embezzlement scandal

The former Southern Miss quarterback and big Brett Favre of the Packers have been named in what is described as "Mississippi's biggest embezzlement scandal."

According to a report by the Clarion Ledger (Jackson, Miss.), Favre's organization Favre Enterprises received $ 1.1 million as part of a $ 94 million state embezzlement scandal. Instead, the money meant to help the Mississippians' poor was spent on cars and sponsorship of a college baseball tournament, among other things.

The 104-page state audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which focuses on fiscal year 2019, found that Favre received payments in two installments for participating in conferences, autograph signing, and general appearances. The audit determined that the money it earned from such commitments was "unreasonable,quot;. In addition, the auditors found that Favre "did not speak or was present at those events."

Favre received payments from the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), a nonprofit organization that received approximately $ 4 million as part of the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Favre has yet to comment on the case or her relationship with him. He does not face criminal charges.

The Ledger also discovered that MCEC and the Northern Mississippi Family Resource Center used money to pay a trio of fighters: Ted DiBiase, Ted DiBiase Jr., and Brett DiBiase, some of them for work never done, others for costs of "unreasonable,quot; trip.

Among those facing charges in the case are John Davis, former DHS director; and Nancy New, MCEC leader. Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said in a statement that the report "shows the most egregious mismanagement my staff has seen in their careers at the State Auditor's Office."

"If there was a way to waste the money, it appears that the DHS leadership or its beneficiaries thought about it and tried."