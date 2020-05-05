Breaking News: Scott Disick fans get scared as he signs up for substance abuse rehab!

Scott Disick fans are speechless after this latest news just arrived. More media have confirmed the fact that he has just entered rehab for substance abuse!

The shadow room, E! News and Daily Mail have already confirmed the fact that he has just entered a treatment center in Colorado. His ex and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly played an important role in helping him seek treatment.

He's been sober for the past few years after his last time going to rehab in 2017. Back then, he started dating Sofia Richie and was kept clean thanks to Sofia.

‘Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family no longer cares that he's around, "a source said a while ago, TSR reported.

The course continued and said, "They know Scott is in a great place and what kind of influence Sofia has had on him."

It seems like over the past week Scott could have been in trouble when he allegedly liked the photo of a fan of him and Kourtney kissing.

People send Scott all their kind wishes and love through the comment section.

Someone said, "Damn it, I thought he was doing well," and another follower posted this: "Prayers for him."

One commenter wrote: ‘Aw man, I hope it gets better. Losing a parent is painful and people don't really understand it until they get through it. "

Somoene further posted: ‘We love you Scott! Loss of parents is very difficult to overcome, "and another follower said," I will never call someone who admits they have a problem and are seeking help. "

On the other hand, a couple of hours ago the Mirror revealed it and more outlets left the rehab after denying registration for cocaine abuse.

His lawyer reportedly said he went there to deal with a past trauma involving his parents.



