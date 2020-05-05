Boy Meets World William Daniels shares an A + message for teachers

We are going to hear it from our brave educators.

Every day, teachers, always patient, go to their classrooms, eager to create young minds by looking at their blackboards. Their lesson plans go beyond math, grammar, and history too – they're there to pay attention to each and every student who just needs someone to listen to them.

These days, however, they have had to stray from their norm. With the school doors closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic, our instructors have gone above and beyond the duty of continuing to educate their students from home and at the same time making them feel safe in a time of great uncertainty.

And for that, we applaud them today, and every day. In honor of National Teacher Day this Tuesday, we celebrate with a special message from the legend itself William Daniels, who played the omniscient, respected and always kind Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World.