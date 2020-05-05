Boy Meets World William Daniels shares an A + message for teachers

We are going to hear it from our brave educators.
Every day, teachers, always patient, go to their classrooms, eager to create young minds by looking at their blackboards. Their lesson plans go beyond math, grammar, and history too – they're there to pay attention to each and every student who just needs someone to listen to them.
These days, however, they have had to stray from their norm. With the school doors closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic, our instructors have gone above and beyond the duty of continuing to educate their students from home and at the same time making them feel safe in a time of great uncertainty.
And for that, we applaud them today, and every day. In honor of National Teacher Day this Tuesday, we celebrate with a special message from the legend itself William Daniels, who played the omniscient, respected and always kind Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World.
"I am here to encourage you to show some appreciation for the unrecognized heroes who help shape future generations," says the actor in the exclusive video above. "Our teachers bring us a lot. They are there for you in your formative years, they give you the knowledge you need to take on the world, and they even give you unsolicited advice behind the fence in your backyard. I'm talking to you, Mr. Matthews." (ICYMI, that's a thank you to Wild ben and Will friedle& # 39; s Cory and Eric Matthews.)
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
"So thank your teachers today and every day and remember, as much as you learn from them, they learn from you," adds Daniels. "As my last teaching tip, believe in yourself, dream, try, do good. I love you all. Farewell class."
And with that, we give all of our teachers a round of applause and a bonus for everything they do.
